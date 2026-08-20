Perennial Holdings unveils Perennial Living, private assisted living development for Singapore’s ageing population

SINGAPORE: Perennial Holdings has unveiled Perennial Living, a private assisted living development for Singapore’s ageing population on Tuesday (Aug 18). The facility, which spans 195,000 square feet (sq ft), is located at 28 Parry Avenue.

The project comprises 200 assisted living apartments alongside dining and other amenities, including a karaoke lounge-cum-movie theatre, mahjong room, multi-purpose hall for arts and crafts, games and other activities, sky terrace and swimming pool, EdgeProp Singapore reported.

The development opens directly onto a 1.5-hectare therapeutic park with a mobility garden for outdoor rehabilitation, senior-friendly fitness stations, as well as a dog run and pet therapy zone.

In addition, the Perennial Wellness Centre provides seniors with medical care, rehabilitation and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) services.

For seniors seeking shorter-term support, 100 nursing suites are available for respite care with a minimum three-day stay.

The launch of Singapore’s first private assisted living facility comes as the city-state is expected to become a “super-aged” society this year.

Perennial Holdings executive chairman and CEO Pua Seck Guan told Channel News Asia almost 30 prospective residents have expressed “very strong interest” in the facility so far.

Still, when looking at the future of eldercare in the city-state, Singaporeans can’t seem to look beyond the cost of getting older here.

Monthly rates start from about S$8,000 (US$6,260) for assisted living apartments and S$7,600 for nursing suites, with the final price depending on the unit’s size, layout, floor level and view.

The assisted living packages cover accommodation, meals, housekeeping, access to the facilities and social and wellness activities. Nursing suites, on the other hand, come with 24/7 nursing support, help with daily activities, medication and treatment administration, medical doctor reviews and rehabilitation.

Residents can choose from four assisted living layouts, ranging from studios to two-bedroom suites measuring 302 to 569 sq ft. Nursing suites come in one- and two-bedroom layouts ranging between 212 and 372 sq ft.

For comparison, a white paper by Singlife last year on securing long-term care for a super-aged society estimated the average monthly cost of long-term care in the city-state at S$3,000 (US$2,340).

While netizens welcomed Perennial Holdings’ move as a “positive step forward” for Singapore’s ageing population, some could not help but look at how much assisted living could cost them in the future.

One commenter online pointed out that setting aside S$8,000 to S$13,000 a month is “very expensive and beyond the reach of many ordinary Singaporean families”, arguing that “As our population ages, we should continue working towards more affordable and accessible eldercare options, so quality care is not only available to those who can afford premium prices.”

A Singaporean on r/SingaporeRaw also said private eldercare facilities are “all very good until it comes to costs.”

A survey by insurer AIA found that more than half of Singaporeans have been worried about “living longer” amid the costs it entails.

For some older Singaporeans living alone, however, the concerns can go beyond the cost of eldercare, with some seniors dying alone and remaining unnoticed for days. /TISG

Read also: Singapore-based Perennial Holdings sees opportunity in China’s wealthy elderly care market