// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
32.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ glowonconcept (for illustration purposes only)
Personal FinanceSingapore News
1 min.Read

Long-term care costs in ageing Singapore rise to nearly S$3,000 a month: Singlife

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Long-term care in Singapore has become increasingly expensive, with average monthly costs now nearing US$2,340 (S$3,000), up from US$1,813 (S$2,324) in 2018, reflecting an annual inflation rate of about 4%, Singapore Business Review reported. It cited data from a Singlife white paper titled From Awareness to Action: Securing Long-Term Care for a Super-Aged Society.

The report warned that many Singaporeans are not financially ready to deal with these rising costs, especially as the country moves towards becoming a super-aged society by next year.

In mid-July, a study from Manulife also reported that fewer than half of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in the city-state feel they’re financially prepared for long-term care and medical expenses later in life.

Currently, government schemes such as ElderShield and CareShield Life provide monthly payouts of up to US$516 (S$662), which fall short of what’s actually needed.

The report also found that only one in three Singaporeans aged 30 and above have supplementary long-term care insurance coverage, suggesting many are still relying on their personal savings or family for support.

See also  Singaporeans "speak bad English and bad Mandarin": American billionaire

The majority of individuals typically require long-term care for 10 years, with some cases lasting more than 15 years, according to claims data from 2010 to 2024. Meanwhile, the insurer pointed out that the youngest claimant in its records was just 32 years old.

To secure long-term care for an ageing society like Singapore, Singlife recommended early detection and prevention of major illnesses, adding long-term care to retirement planning, promoting physical and mental health, strengthening community support systems, and improving public and private services coordination to address these concerns. /TISG

Read also: About 6,000 vulnerable seniors to benefit from S$7.3M DBS Foundation programme, but netizens say it’s just a ‘band-aid measure’

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Maid says, ‘I get irritated when my male employer wears just boxers around me; he should wear proper sleeping clothes or shorts instead’

SINGAPORE: In a refreshingly candid and hilariously uncomfortable post...

Employer discovers maid threw household items out the window, asks if incident can be reported to police

SINGAPORE: An employer was shocked after discovering through CCTV...

Are landlords the cause of our downfall?

SINGAPORE: On the popular Singaporean subreddit r/asksingapore, a user...

‘All I hear is shouting, bullying, and verbal abuse’ — Helper says she’s been mistreated since day one

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper has taken to social media...

Business

Johor government official warns businesses could lose licences after alleged ‘Singaporeans only’ car wash turned away local customer

JOHOR BAHRU: On Sunday (July 27), Johor’s housing and...

‘It’s dreadfully long’ — Fresh grad struggles with 9-to-6:30 job, considers quitting

SINGAPORE: “It’s dreadfully long.” This was how one local,...

AI, offshoring reshape Singapore’s financial landscape

SINGAPORE: The shiny towers of Singapore's financial district are...

Silicon Southeast Asia: How Singapore became the region’s startup hatchery

SINGAPORE: A wave of high-growth startups from Thailand and...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore