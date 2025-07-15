// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ glowonconcept (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Less than half of Singapore’s HNWIs feel financially ready for healthcare costs later in life

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Less than half of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in Singapore feel they’re financially prepared to handle future healthcare needs, with only 44% saying they feel “very” or “extremely” confident about being able to afford long-term care and medical expenses in later life, Singapore Business Review reported, citing a study from Manulife.

Despite 94% of respondents valuing health above everything else and having access to world-class healthcare and wellness resources, only 44% believe they will remain healthy and active in retirement. Meanwhile, only 47% feel confident that their financial plans cover potential disability or health issues, with many unsure how to include healthcare costs in their long-term financial and estate planning.

Notably, the report also found a shift in priorities among the wealthy in the city-state. More than half of HNWIs said they value wellness and meaning over simply living longer, with 58% saying a “meaningful life” is their top priority in ageing well.

See also  GrabFood rider, upset over delivery that was 'too far', allegedly threw his order onto shoe rack 'out of spite'

When it came to barriers that make ageing with confidence harder, respondents pointed to concerns of mental health (34%), navigating healthcare and insurance options (32%), and struggling with implementing necessary lifestyle changes (30%).

Still, half of the respondents surveyed said they are working with wellness or longevity experts, and nearly half have upgraded to more advanced health insurance plans, while others are utilising technology and newer wellness practices, such as sleep tracking, intermittent fasting, and cryotherapy.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), more than 87,200 seniors lived alone in 2024, up from just around 43,000 ten years ago. Meanwhile, in households where the elderly require long-term care, many millennials and Gen X are shouldering the financial burden, as government support often falls short. /TISG

Read also: About 6,000 vulnerable seniors to benefit from S$7.3M DBS Foundation programme, but netizens say it’s just a ‘band-aid measure’

See also  Hawker champion pledges to name and shame unfair food centre operators

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

Hot this week

Lifestyle

‘In Singapore, everything works, so why does it sometimes feel like something’s missing?’

SINGAPORE: The city-state is often admired by people all...
Lifestyle

Foreigner asks, ‘Do you ever feel like Singapore is… a bit dull?’

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Jul 14), a foreigner who previously...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Employee learns confirmation letter has been unsigned for 5 months, turns to local forum for help

SINGAPORE: An employee was taken aback upon learning that...

‘I’m done being an NPC’: Why so many Singaporeans feel trapped in their own game

SINGAPORE: In a viral post on r/askSingapore, an HR...

‘If unemployment’s so low, why am I competing with a small village for one job?’

SINGAPORE: A recent Reddit post made waves with job...

IWG-Arup: Hybrid work may slash businesses’ real estate costs by up to 55%

SINGAPORE: As much as hybrid work could improve employee...

Singapore Politics

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

© The Independent Singapore