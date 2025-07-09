// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 11, 2025
Over 87,000 senior citizens lived alone last year, more than twice as many as a decade ago

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: An increasing number of elderly Singaporeans are living alone, according to the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) latest report on family trends that was released on Monday (7 July).

The report found that about 11.4 per cent of residents aged 65 and above were living alone last year, which is more than double the proportion a decade ago. This translates to more than 87,200 seniors living by themselves in 2024, up from approximately 43,000 ten years earlier.

While the number of elderly people living alone has shot up, most seniors continue to reside with family. The report found that 80% of those aged 65 and above lived with a spouse or children. In the same period, the population of seniors living in family settings expanded sharply from 466,300 in 2014 to 767,900 in 2024.

About 60% of elderly respondents expressed satisfaction with family support and relationships. Around 90% agreed that maintaining close ties between grandparents and grandchildren was very important.

At the same time, caregiving can take a toll on those looking after older relatives. The National Council of Social Service’s Quality of Life Survey found that caregivers reported lower overall quality of life and less satisfaction with family support compared with non-caregivers.

The proportion of caregivers and non-caregivers who said they were satisfied with their family relationships, however, was broadly similar. This suggests that while caregivers often wish for more practical help, they still value and appreciate their family connections.

This is the second consecutive year that the MSF has released its family trends report, which tracks developments in marriage patterns, family relationships, resilience, early childhood education, and other key social issues.

