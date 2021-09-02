Otter family spotted ‘praying for rain to stop’ at Lengkok Bahru

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A group of otters was caught on camera at the right moment, so they looked like they were praying for a break from the rain.

“Praying for rain to go away,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on Tuesday (Aug 31).

It attached a photo of an otter family near a small shrine along Lengkok Bahru.

Members from the online community found the photo amusing.

Netizens presumed that the otters were praying for more rain instead.

“Praying for flash pooling so can swim anywhere,” said Facebook user Gary Tan.

“The deities are protecting them. So nice, this photo,” commented Facebook user Connie Tay.

Others were surprised that the otters reached the area.

Otter sightings are not uncommon in Singapore.

On Jul 30, an otter family was spotted taking a dip in a condominium pool, completing a lap before making a grand exit through the property gate.

It should be noted that otters are still wild animals.

The public is advised not to feed the otters as they have their own food in the environment, and their natural eating habits keep the ecosystem healthy, said the National Parks Board in an advisory.

One should not use flash photography and talk loudly when near otters, as noise and light may scare or provoke them.

“Observe them from a distance. Going too close to the otters may frighten them,” said NParks.

Earlier this year, there was an incident of a man exercising near Kallang River when around 20 otters emerged.

One of the adult otters went up to the man and bit his left calf. /TISG

