NETIZEN | New style of sitting in MRT sparks online backlash

Singapore — “Well, that’s a new way of sitting,” said a netizen on a photo of a young man using the metal grab pole in an MRT as a footrest.

One Tay Sha Ron took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Wednesday (Sept 1) to share photos of the “terrible behaviour” spotted in the train.

The photos showed a youth slouching on the MRT seat while his legs lifted in front of him.

One of his feet was also leaning on the grab pole.

The youth’s behaviour sparked an online backlash, with many calling it rude. “This one we can call him kurang ajar,” said Facebook user Vivian Chong PS.

“His parents have done a great job bringing him up. He should be reported to SMRT and the police for appropriate actions,” commented Facebook user Simon Lim.

Others noted that the youth was also not wearing his mask properly and could be liable to a fine of S$300 for not following Covid-19 safety measures.

Although a couple of netizens wondered if the person who took the photo could have informed the young man of his actions, others noted that not everyone was open to confrontation.

“No need to talk already nowadays. Young blood they will feel unhappy when people tell them what to do,” said Facebook user Md Ridhwan.

“So to avoid quarrel and unnecessary fights, just click and post. Let him see himself viral on social media and do some self-reflection.”

Others added that the man was old enough to think whether his actions were right or wrong. /TISG

