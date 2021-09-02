Cyclist riding with head down almost slams into broken down vehicle by roadside

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video of a cyclist riding with his head down and nearly hitting a stationary car by the roadside has gone viral.

“Vehicle broke down, waiting for a tow truck; cyclist riding with head down nearly crash(es) into the back of cam vehicle,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on Tuesday (Aug 31).

It attached a video of the incident which happened along Lim Chu Kang Road on Aug 29.

The video began with a group of cyclists approaching the stationary vehicle.

- Advertisement -

However, the third cyclist appeared to be unaware of the vehicle blocking his path.

At the last moment, the cyclist raises his head and swerves away from a collision.

- Advertisement -

According to the post, the cyclist returned to the scene and questioned the driver why the vehicle was stopped at the roadside.

“We told him the car broke down,” replied the driver.

- Advertisement -

With over 500 comments and 64,000 views, members from the online community expressed criticisms on the cyclist’s behaviour.

Others noted that the vehicle driver tried to warn the cyclist beforehand.

“I can see that driver is behind vehicle signalling to keep out; maybe he doesn’t have breakdown sign in the car. The cyclist is blinded by the beautiful scenery,” commented Facebook user Fish Bone.

“I find it funny when people try to justify their own fault. Come on, even drivers are required to pay attention to road condition, and that equates to knowing a vehicle is stationary,” noted Facebook user Jake Koh.

Although netizens highlighted the importance of placing the triangle road sign before the vehicle to warn other road users, many others noted the equally essential habit of looking up ahead when on the road. /TISG

Read related: “Last time kenna forced, now super willing”, cyclists cross flooded nature park

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg