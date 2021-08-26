“Last time kenna forced, now super willing”, cyclists cross flooded nature park

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Photos of cyclists traversing a nature trail with chest-high flooded water is circulating online, the conditions forcing them to carry their bicycles across.

“Very similar to our army days of river crossing. Last time kenna forced, now super willing,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on Wednesday (Aug 25), sharing photos from cyclist Tat Nhan.

Attached were photos of cyclists going through a trail while carrying their bikes as the water level prevented them from riding.

- Advertisement -

In response to the photos, members from the online community wondered if going out on such conditions was considered wise.

They noted that snakes, holes, rocks, and other elements made the situation dangerous.

- Advertisement -

According to a post by Mr Nhan on SG PCN Cyclist’s Facebook page on Tuesday (Aug 24), they were at Bukit Timah Mountain Bike Trail.

“We tried to get through it but no choice and had to turn back onto dry land. It was so deep it was impossible to touch the ground,” he said in the caption.

When asked why they did it, Mr Nhan replied, “What we did wasn’t life-threatening. We could walk all the way, and our bikes we(re) buoyant for us to hold onto if needed. Life can be interesting and not only confined to 4 walls and a PC.”

“Why still need to go cycling as weather is bad,” asked Facebook user Danny Wilier Lee.

- Advertisement -

“To some, it’s bad weather. Others see it as an opportunity to have fun,” replied Mr Nhan.

Others also found the experience to be “fun” and worth trying.

On Tuesday morning, a flash flood caused certain areas along Dunearn Road between Sime Darby Centre and Binjai Park to be impassable.

Heavy rains were also experienced at Upper Bukit Timah Road from Hazel Park Terrace to Chestnut Drive, the junction between Woodlands Road and Kranji Expressway, Sunset Drive and Sunset Way.

National water agency PUB advised the public in a Facebook post to avoid these areas. /TISG

Read related: Heavy rain causes flash floods in Dunearn, Bukit Timah

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg