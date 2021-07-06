Home News In the Hood S’pore otter family spotted swimming at condo pool

S’pore otter family spotted swimming at condo pool

Perhaps it became apparent to the animals that there were no fish in the water, so they began making their exit

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Encounters

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

In the Hood
Singapore – A family of otters were spotted taking a dip in a condominium pool, completing a lap before making a grand exit through the property gate.

John McAuliffe took to Facebook page Singapore Wildlife Encounters on Jun 30 to share the incident said to have happened at a condo pool along Holland Road.

The video began with about a dozen otters situated at one end of the pool. Some were swimming in the water while a couple looked around the area curiously.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Encounters

Nearby onlookers behind a glass door could be seen watching the scene.

As if on cue, the otters dove into the water and swam towards the other end.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Encounters

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Encounters

The family headed towards an open gate designated for vehicles.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Encounters

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Encounters

However, one of the group seemed confused and made a detour at a closed gate intended for pedestrians.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Encounters

It didn’t take the wild animal long to realise that there was no way out in that direction.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Encounters

The person recording the scene captured the moment when the family of otters scurried along out into the street.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Wildlife Encounters

Otter sightings are common in Singapore, with some instances more destructive than others.

Earlier in May this year, over a hundred fish belonging to the Church of Saint Teresa located along Kampong Bahru Road were killed or gobbled up in a span of four days after a family of otters discovered the source of food.

In a separate incident, an elderly man was exercising near Kallang River when around 20 otters emerged.

One of the adult otters went up to him and bit his left calf, causing him to cry out in pain.

The public advised not to feed the otters as they have their own food in the , and their natural eating habits keep the ecosystem healthy, said the in an advisory.

“Observe them from a distance. Going too close to the otters may frighten them.”/

Read related: Family of otters go through nearly 100 fish at Church of St Teresa’s two ponds

Family of otters go through nearly 100 fish at Church of St Teresa’s two ponds

