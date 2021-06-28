Entertainment Celebrity Orlando Bloom goes for a stroll with Katy Perry and son Flynn

And they all lived happily ever after...

Orlando Bloom with Katy Perry and Flynn on a stroll. Picture: Instagram

Orlando Bloom is a devoted family man. Recently the 44-year-old went for a relaxing stroll with fiancée Katy Perry and his 10-year-old son Flynn Christopher.

Bloom then posted the adorable family photo of the trio from behind, walking hand-in-hand with the caption: “FAMILY LOVE.”

The couple’s 10-month-old daughter Daisy Dove (not pictured) whom Bloom and Perry, 36, welcomed Daisy in August last year. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple announced on UNICEF’s Instagram at the time, setting up a donation page in Daisy’s name.

On Father’s Day, Perry recently posted a video from the room, praising Bloom as “the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift.” On Mother’s Day the American Idol judge also raved last month about being a first-time mother.

“I found everything I was ever searching for when I became a mother,” she wrote on Twitter. “So grateful for that profound, deep love and honoured to join the mama club.”

Orlando Bloom with his fiancée Katy Perry. Picture: Instagram

As reported by People, Bloom co-parents Flynn with his former wife, , 38.

“I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing,” Kerr told WSJ Magazine editor Kristina O’Neill last month.

“Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable,” added Kerr. “Just putting his needs first, like, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn,’ no matter what we did.”

The supermodel also approves of Flynn’s stepmother-to-be. “Fortunately for me, I absolutely adore Katy,” Kerr said. “I just feel so happy that Orlando has her, just like I’m so grateful that I found my husband a little over a year after Orlando and I had separated.” /TISG

