Daegu — To celebrate his birthday this year, it was reported that BTS’s Suga made a generous donation to a hospital.

Media outlets reported on June 27 KST that a nameplate that reads Suga (Min Yoongi) has been hung on the wall of Keimyung University’s Dongsan Medical Center located in Daegu. The nameplate was for BTS’s Suga who has donated 100 million KRW (SGD119,129) to the hospital in order to support underage patients battling cancer.

According to the hospital, Suga made the donation back on Mar 9, on the day of his birthday. They said, “Suga wanted to help the children who could not recover financially due to their familial circumstances and wished for them to grow up in a healthy and optimistic environment.”

As reported by Allkpop, the director of the hospital expressed his gratitude and hoped that such gestures of kindness would “become a good influence in the society.” He added, “I am proud of the BTS members who are enhancing our national image through great stage performances. I hope that they continue to grow and receive a lot of love globally as artists.”

Born March 9, 1993, Min Yoon-gi, better known by his stage names Suga (stylized as SUGA) and Agust D, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Managed by Big Hit Music, he debuted as a member of the South Korean pop idol group BTS in 2013.

In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, Agust D. In 2018, he re-released the mixtape for digital purchase and streaming. The reissue reached number three on Billboard‘s World Albums Chart. In 2020, he released his second solo mixtape, D-2.

Commercially, the mixtape peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200, number seven on the UK Albums Chart, and number two on Australia’s ARIA Album Chart.

The Korea Music Copyright Association attributes over 100 songs to Suga as a songwriter and producer, including Suran’s “Wine” which peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards. /TISG

