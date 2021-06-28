Entertainment Celebrity Gillian Chung's ex cheated on her with her best friend

She ruefully described herself as "the type that attracts scumbags" when it comes to romance.

Gillian Chung's been cheated on by her best friend before. Picture:

Hong Kong — Last year, Hong Kong -actress Gillian Chung’s divorce from her doctor husband Michael Lai caused a media fancy. The former couple went to the media to share the reasons behind their failed marriage.

The Twins singer also went on to share that she would “never consider marrying again”. Chung recently appeared on the reality show Twinkle Love to share more about her previous relationships.

According to the 40-year-old, she ruefully described herself as “the type that attracts scumbags” when it comes to romance. She shared that she once was in a relationship where she suspected that she was the third party, as reported by 8days.sg.

Gillian Chung said that she tends to attract scumbags. Picture: Instagram

“I was in a relationship, where my other half often told me that he’ll be breaking up [with his other girlfriend] soon, and I believed him, but he never did so. When you’re in that sort of relationship, [for some reason] you can’t seem to walk out of it,” she said.

Following that, Chung shared about another failed relationship. Her then-boyfriend cheated on Chung with one of her best . At that point, Chung had no idea she was being cheated on.

“I only found out about it when the other party couldn’t resist the urge to spill the beans to me,” she said.

“When I met [that friend] again, years after the whole affair, she still acted as if she’d done nothing wrong,” Chung fumed, adding that she still gets angry whenever this issue is brought up.

Born on Jan 21, 1981, Gillian Chung Ka-lai (born as Chung Tik-shan) and known by her stage name Chung Yan-tung, is a Hong Kong film actress and singer. She is a member of the duo Twins, along with Charlene Choi.

Chung was born in Hong Kong as Chung Tik-shan (鍾狄珊). Her died when she was one year old. When she was two years old, her family believed the character Tik (狄) from her birth name to be too strong and renamed her to Chung Ka-lai (鍾嘉勵). /TISG

