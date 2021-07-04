Entertainment Celebrity On 'Nevertheless' Song Kang and Han So Hee encounter the police

The upcoming episode of Nevetheless sees Song Kang and Han So Hee's run-in with the police. Picture:

Seoul — JTBC’s romance drama Nevertheless has revealed an intriguing glimpse of its latest episode.

The drama is based on the webtoon of the stars Han So Hee as Yoo Na Bi, a woman who does not believe in love but still wants to date and Song Kang as Park Jae Uhn, a man who does not want to date but still wants to have flings.

Warning, spoilers up ahead.

In the last episode of Nevertheless Yoo Na Bi decides to get closer to Park Jae Uhn even though there were glaring red flags and she knows that she was not the only girl in his life. As Yoo Na Bi unable to resist her growing feelings for Park Jae Uhn, the two characters share a passionate first kiss as the episode ended. Yoo Na Bi and Park Jae Uhn find themselves in an unexpected situation in the drama’s upcoming third episode, according to Soompi.

Nevertheless is a romantic drama starring Han So Hee and Song Kang. Picture:

In newly released stills from the episode, Yoo Na Bi is shown looking confused as she arrives at her own home only to find a police car waiting outside. The following photo shows a sheepish-looking Park Jae Uhn and Yoo Na Bi speaking to a paramedic outside her apartment, raising the question of what could have happened to the pair. There is a change in the dynamic between the two characters evident in the new stills as Yoo Na Bi gazes somewhat coldly at Park Jae Uhn as they share words outside.

As Yoo Na Bi turns to leave, Park Jae Uhn is unable to take his eyes off her as he watches her go. The producers of “Nevertheless” teased, “In Episode 3, a crucial incident will unfold that becomes a turning point in Yoo Na Bi and Park Jae Uhn’s relationship. Please stay tuned to find out what kind of relationship develops between the two people, who are struggling with unfamiliar and uncontrollable new feelings.”

