Hyun Bin named Tom Ford Beauty’s first Asia-Pacific brand ambassador

Hyun Bin posed with Tom Ford's new Soleil Brûlant fragrance which was introduced this spring for his first-ever campaign for the brand

Hyun Bin is now the face of Tom Ford Beauty. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — South Korean actor Hyun Bin is officially the new face of Tom Ford Beauty. Tom Ford Beauty announced on July 2 that Hyun Bin had been selected as their first-ever Asia-Pacific Fragrance Attaché and that means that he will be representing the brand and its fragrances in the region.

Hyun Bin remarked, “As a long- fan of the designer, I’m honoured to be working with Tom Ford Beauty. I’m looking forward to my journey together with the brand as a Fragrance Attaché.”

Hyun Bin posed with Tom Ford’s new Soleil Brûlant fragrance which was introduced this spring for his first-ever for the brand, as reported by Soompi.

Hyun Bin is now the Fragrance Attaché for Tom Ford Beauty. Picture: Instagram

In other news, Hyun Bin recently wrapped up filming for his upcoming movie “Confidential Assignment 2: International.”

Born on September 25, 1982, Kim Tae-pyung, known popularly as Hyun Bin is a South Korean actor. Hyun Bin first gained wide recognition for his role in the 2005 romantic television drama My Name is Kim Sam-soon. Since then, he has appeared in leading roles in other successful television shows including; the romantic fantasy drama Secret  (2010–2011), fantasy drama Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019), and romantic drama  Landing on You (2019–).

Hyun Bin’s popularity was further widened by starring in a series of box office hits; the action thriller Confidential Assignment (2017), the crime thrillers The Swindlers (2017)[2] and The Negotiation (2018) as well as the zombie horror Rampant (2018). Hyun was Gallup Korea’s Television Actor of the Year in 2011.The success of Hyun Bin’s works internationally established him as a top Hallyu star. He is one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea.

Hyun Bin drew praise from critics for his performance in melodrama film Late Autumn, which was screened at the 61st Berlin International Film Festival. Throughout his career, he has been nominated for many awards, including five at the Baeksang Arts Awards, and won various acting recognition, including the Grand Prize (Daesang) for TV at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards./TISGFollow us on

