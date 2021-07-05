2PM’s Taecyeon and Chansung cursed at sasaengs for entering their hotel room while they were sleeping without clothes on

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Recently, 2PM’s Taecyeon revealed a frightening tale about sasaengs (fans) who once invaded the hotel room that he and Chansung were staying in.

The singer-actor told the cast members on the latest episode of Knowing Brothers of the time when his and Chansung’s hotel room was infiltrated by a group of sasaengs in Singapore, as reported by Allkpop.

Taecyeon went on to say that they were sleeping without any clothes on, “as [they] usually do” when they suddenly heard the room being unlocked by strangers in the middle of the night. According to the 2PM member, there were some giggling noises and whispers which made him wonder if they were some kind of ghosts. The moment he spotted a sasaeng, Taecyeon let out all kinds of curse words in English, as there were also fans who were non-Koreans.

He shared that the group had about five to six women and that the hotel ended up apologising to the duo with a bottle of complimentary champagne.

Born on December 27, 1988, Ok Taec-yeon, known mononymously as Taecyeon, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur. He is the main rapper of the South Korean boy group 2PM.

In 2010, Ok debuted as an actor in the Korean drama Cinderella’s Sister and since then has starred in Dream High (2011), Who Are You? (2013), Wonderful Days (2014), Assembly (2015), Let’s Fight, Ghost (2016), Save Me (2017) and The Game: Towards Zero (2020), Vincenzo (2021) as well as the movies Marriage Blue (2013) and House of the Disappeared (2017).

Born on February 11, 1990, Hwang Chan-sung, also known mononymously as Chansung, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, rapper and actor. He is a member of the Korean boy band 2PM. He made his debut as an actor in the 2006 comedy series Unstoppable High Kick, and since then has gone on to star in the Japanese drama Kaitō Royale (2011) and 7th Grade Civil Servant (2013)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

