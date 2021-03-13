Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will be announcing 2021 Oscar nominations

- Advertisement -

It is reported that Nick Jonas and his wife actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas will unveil nominations in all 23 categories for the 93rd annual Academy Awards first thing on Monday morning. The two-part live stream will be aired on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and across the Academy’s Twitter, YouTube and Facebook accounts.

On 8.19 am ET (US Eastern Time) on March 15 the first part will begin where nine categories will be revealed including the original score. The second part will begin at 8.31 am ET and includes the final 14 categories including top prizes such as best picture and actor and actress in a leading role. In the second half, the original song nominees will be announced.

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste picked up the prize at both the Golden Globes and Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards for the score for Disney and Pixar’s Soul and it looks like a lock for an original score Oscar nomination. It is a little less clear for the original song category with “Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) earning a Globe for Diane Warren, Laura Pausini and Niccolò Agliardi, while “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami… (credited to Sam Ashworth and Leslie Odom Jr.) won the Critics Choice Award in the same category.

- Advertisement -

According to Billboard, viewers have to wait till Monday to see who the Jonases announced in both music categories, while also looking out for possible music-adjacent acting nods for Odom as Sam Cooke in One Night, Globe winner Andra Day as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, and Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The Academy Awards are set to air on Sunday, April 25, on ABC.

Born on Sept 16, 1992, Nicholas Jerry Jonas is an American singer, songwriter and actor. Jonas began acting in theatre at the age of seven, and released his debut single in 2002 which caught the attention of Columbia Records where Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin, known as the Jonas Brothers. The group released their debut studio album It’s About Time through the Columbia label in 2006.

After leaving Columbia Records and signing with Hollywood Records, the group released their self-titled second studio album in 2007, which became their breakthrough record.

The band members became prominent figures on the Disney Channel during this time, gaining a large following through the network and they appeared in the widely successful musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) as well as two of their own series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream (2008–2010) and Jonas (2009–2010)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg