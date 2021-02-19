priyanka-chopra-was-banned-from-using-jonas-pet-gino’s-instagram-for-this-reason

- Advertisement -

India — Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas recently revealed that they have been “kicked out” of their pet dog Gino’s Instagram account. The actor and singer revealed the development during the promotion of Priyanka’s recently released memoir, Unfinished.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick are parents to three pooches. While Priyanka was a dog mother to Diana before her wedding to the singer, Gino was a gift from the actor to the singer on their anniversary. The couple created an Instagram account for the dog and have been posting photos of the adorable pet.

However, Priyanka has now revealed that they lost access to the Instagram account due to an Instagram policy. During their chat, Nick asked Priyanka about the whereabouts of the account. An embarrassed Priyanka narrated that she was editing Gino’s profile when an Instagram prompt asked her about Gino’s age.

“I was editing Gino’s profile because I love Gino’s personality and they, Instagram, asked me how old he was and I said ‘he was under one years old (sic),'” she recalled, adding that one cannot have an Instagram account for someone his age.

- Advertisement -

As per the Instagram policies, the account holder must be at least 13 years old. “Accounts that represent someone under the age of 13 must clearly state in the account’s bio that the account is managed by a parent or manager,” the user policy on the website notes.

What happened next? “I got kicked out,” Priyanka laughed. “I am working on it, it should be back up,” she assured. “This is why my wife’s so amazing because she’s incredibly honest,” Nick chipped in.

As of today, February 18, Gino’s Instagram account has finally been revived. Seems like Priyanka came through! However, the last post was made in November 2020.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger. The actor wrapped the filming of Text For You and Matrix 4 over the past few months and now eyes the filming of Russo Brothers’ Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg