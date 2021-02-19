Entertainment Celebrity Priyanka Chopra was banned from using Jonas pet Gino's Instagram for this...

Priyanka Chopra was banned from using Jonas pet Gino’s Instagram for this reason

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got kicked out of their pet's Instagram account.

priyanka-chopra-was-banned-from-using-jonas-pet-gino’s-instagram-for-this-reason

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrityLifestyleInternational
- Advertisement -

India — Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas recently revealed that they have been “kicked out” of their pet dog Gino’s Instagram account. The actor and singer revealed the development during the promotion of Priyanka’s recently released memoir, Unfinished.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick are parents to three pooches. While Priyanka was a dog mother to Diana before her wedding to the singer, Gino was a gift from the actor to the singer on their anniversary. The couple created an Instagram account for the dog and have been posting photos of the adorable pet.

However, Priyanka has now revealed that they lost access to the Instagram account due to an Instagram policy. During their chat, Nick asked Priyanka about the whereabouts of the account. An embarrassed Priyanka narrated that she was editing Gino’s profile when an Instagram prompt asked her about Gino’s age.

“I was editing Gino’s profile because I love Gino’s personality and they, Instagram, asked me how old he was and I said ‘he was under one years old (sic),'” she recalled, adding that one cannot have an Instagram account for someone his age.

- Advertisement -

As per the Instagram policies, the account holder must be at least 13 years old. “Accounts that represent someone under the age of 13 must clearly state in the account’s bio that the account is managed by a parent or manager,” the user policy on the website notes.

What happened next? “I got kicked out,” Priyanka laughed. “I am working on it, it should be back up,” she assured. “This is why my wife’s so amazing because she’s incredibly honest,” Nick chipped in.

As of today, February 18, Gino’s Instagram account has finally been revived. Seems like Priyanka came through! However, the last post was made in November 2020.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger. The actor wrapped the filming of Text For You and Matrix 4 over the past few months and now eyes the filming of Russo Brothers’ Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Budget 2021: Ensuring equal opportunities for all

Singapore — Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Tuesday (Feb 16) that Budget 2021 will focus on long-term efforts to ensure equal opportunities for all Singaporeans, namely—lower wage workers, older workers, persons with disabilities (PWDs), lower-income families, and children...
View Post
Featured News

Overview: SG Budget 2021’s focus is ‘emerging stronger together’

Singapore—Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 16) that even as parts of the globe are still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore’s focus on “emerging stronger together” will be reflected in the year’s Budget. COVID-19 Resilience Package He...
View Post
Featured News

GST hike postponed another year

During the reading of the Emerging Stronger Together Budget, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat announced that despite an initially-planned increase in the goods and services tax, the GST rate increase would not take effect in 2021. DPM Heng first announced...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent