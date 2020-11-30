BLACKPINK Jennie’s personal Instagram account hacked for two months

- Advertisement -

BLACKPINK singer, Jennie’s personal Instagram was hacked and the star has not been thrilled about it. She has two Instagram accounts, her official account is @jennibyrubyjane and another account, named @lesyeuxdenini where she reveals a more raw and personal side of herself.

Jennie has set her secondary Instagram account to public mode as a special gift for her loyal fans. On Monday (November 30), the singer confirmed the hack on her Instagram Story.

She wrote, “(It) took almost two months to get this account back. Please leave my personal space alone.” The matter caught the attention of many BLINKs (BLACKPINK’s fans) on Twitter. They have been calling out the haters to respect the singer’s privacy and leave her alone.

Additionally, other netizens have also exposed the identity of the internet troll who had hacked the “Solo” singer’s Instagram account and urged fellow users to lodge a report against the alleged hacker.

Born on January 16, 1996, Jennie Kim, known as Jennie is a South Korean singer and rapper. Born and raised in South Korea, Kim studied in New Zealand at the age of eight for five years, before returning to South Korea in 2010. She later debuted as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment in August 2016 and made her solo debut with the single “Solo” on November 12, 2018.

Jennie Kim was born in the Seoul Capital Area, South Korea on January 16, 1996, as an only child. When she was eight years old, she went on a trip with her family to Australia and New Zealand. While in New Zealand, her mother asked her if she liked the place and if she wanted to stay, Kim replied “yes”.

A year later, she was sent to study at Waikowhai Intermediate School in Auckland, New Zealand and lived with a home-stay family. Kim spoke about her experiences on learning a new language on MBC’s special documentary English, Must Change to Survive (2006). During her adolescent years, she dreamed of becoming a ballet dancer. After completing Intermediate, she enrolled into ACG Parnell College.

