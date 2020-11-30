Khloe Kardashian takes a photo with daughter True after Tristan Thompson becomes US citizen

- Advertisement -

Khloe Kardashian’s beau and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 29 officially became a US citizen this week. In 2009, he moved to the US from Canada on a student visa. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 36 went on Instagram on Saturday to share an adorable photo of herself and the couple’s two-year-old daughter True rocking matching braids.

Khloe made a kissy face for the camera while True flashed a cute toothy smile. The mother-daughter duo added a bit of edge to their look with French braids intertwined with pieces of light pink hair. Khloe wore a black long sleeve top for the shot and had a full face of feature flattering makeup. Her daughter looked adorable and casual with a plain white t-shirt that hid most of the gold chain fastened around her neck.

The Instagram post garnered over 500,000 likes and Khloe continued documenting the fun on her Instagram Story. She photographed True having a good time with her sister Kim Kardashian’s children, sons Saint, four, and Psalm, one, and daughter Chicago, two. Kim’s eldest daughter North, seven whom Kim shares with husband Kanye West, 43 was not present.

The four children played on a playset shaped like a fire truck that had ‘Lil Hidden Hills Fire Department’ plastered across the front of it. Chicago looked cute in a brown sweatsuit while her younger brother Psalm wore a black sweatsuit of his own. The four of them did some ‘grocery shopping’ at a faux grocery store that had merchandise and a cash register. True collected various play food items and placed them in her pint-sized cart.

True looked fashionable in a purple and blue tie-dyed hoodie dress and a pair of Ugg boots. All four children enjoyed lunch at the playset made to look like the interior of a restaurant. Khloe’s Sunday activities with True and her cousin crew comes days after Tristan attended his oath ceremony where he proudly swore allegiance to the US.

“I came to the U.S. on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream,” the NBA player, from Canada, said in a statement to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services earlier this week. Tristan, who also shares a three-year-old with ex Jordan Craig looked proud as he completed his final step to receive his naturalisation certificate.

The basketball player raised his right hand in front of an American flag, wearing a black long sleeve top and athletic pants in a picture accompanying USCIS’ tweet. Tristan wore a black face mask during the ceremony amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last Saturday, Tristan’s agent Rich Paul of Clutch Sports confirmed to Yahoo Sports that Tristan signed a two-year USD19 million deal with the Boston Celtics.

According to Yahoo Sports, Tristan who was the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft, averaged an impressive 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for his career in the sport. In 2011, the Cleveland Cavaliers chose him and he was part of the team that broke the 52-year Championship drought in Cleveland in 2016. He played on the Cleveland Cavalier for nine years.

Before his big break, Tristan played for the Texas Longhorns for just a single season of college basketball. Khloe, 36 and Tristan will reportedly split time between Boston and LA, according to US Weekly’s sources. It was reported that the pair “are going to be fine” with the commute as they raise their daughter, according to the source.

“They will be living together in Boston and LA,” the outlet’s source said.

“All of Khloe’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloe is very dedicated to making their relationship work,” their source said.

Earlier this year, Khloe and Tristan reconciled after his highly publicised cheating scandal in early 2019 with Kylie Jenner’s ex BFF Jordyn Woods. True was born in 2018. It was revealed that Tristan also cheated on Khloe in 2018 as well with multiple women, two days before Khloe gave birth to True. Khloe weathered Tristan’s first cheating scandal in 2018, two days before she gave birth to True.

Dailymail.com published images of Tristan getting close to a woman at New York nightclub as well as old surveillance footage of him and two women at a lounge in Washington DC.

