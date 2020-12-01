Selina Jen renovates her S$9.4m apartment as surprise gift to her parents

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Taiwanese singer and girl group S.H.E member Selina Jen is known to be a very filial daughter. With a successful career of two decades, the 39-year-old definitely has the financial means to prove it in an epic way.

On Thursday (Nov 26), Selina shared a video of herself and her younger sister, actress Lorene Jen, 32, giving their parents a tour of her newly-renovated home in Taipei’s Shilin District. It was a surprise gift to them.

The 465 sq m unit was purchased by Selina and her former husband, lawyer Richard Chang, for NT$200 million (S$9.4 million). They got married in 2011 but split up in 2016. The home became a huge storeroom after that, according to news reports.

A year ago, the sisters decided to remodel the home as a surprise gift for their parents. The home now has a stunning European-inspired design with lots of light colours, intricate details and gorgeous decor.

It is not clear how much the sisters spent on remodelling the home but it is not cheap to make it look like a five-star hotel suite.

Selina and Lorene added extra features such as a soundproof recreation room for their father and a dressing room for their mother. The sisters also added some personal touches. In the dining room, family photos are hung on the wall while there is a beautiful mural of birds which Selina said represents the four of them.

Selina’s parents could not stop gushing throughout the tour. The mother, who was moved to tears every now and then, said she “never wants to move out, in this life and the next”.

Towards the end of the tour, Selina gave her parents a card with a message that expressed her gratitude to them. “I can only give you this humble room as a token of my love for you,” she wrote. /TISG

