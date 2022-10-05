Entertainment Celebrity Ajoomma is Singapore’s pick for the Oscars 2023!

This movie has been chosen to go for the Best International Film category. Ajoomma is a story about a Singaporean widow who is obsessed with Korean-drama, and is trying to find her true meaning in life through a solo trip, but ends up being lost in South Korea. 

By Aiah Bathan
The film – Ajoomma – is Singapore’s official submission to the 95th Academy Awards, or the Oscars, in 2023. This movie has been chosen to go for the Best International Film category. 

Photo from: The Celebrity Agency FB page

Hong Hui Fang, an award-winning Singaporean actress, starred in the film. She had also achieved her very first nomination for the Golden Horse Awards as Best Leading Actress for the same movie. 

He Shuming, the Singaporean director of Ajoomma, is also nominated for the Golden Horse Awards under the categories of Best New Director and Best Original Screenplay. 

Announcements of winners for the Golden Horse Awards will be on Nov 19, 2022. 

Final nominations for the most prestigious and respected film awards will be on Jan 24, 2023. The Oscars ceremony will then happen on March 12, 2023. 

Ajoomma will be released in Singapore cinemas starting Oct 27, 2022. 

