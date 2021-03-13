Entertainment Celebrity Selena Gomez said that 'guys don't wanna date me' after reaction to...

Selena Gomez said that ‘guys don’t wanna date me’ after reaction to PDA photos with co-star

She is 'grateful' she is not involved with anyone right now

Selena Gomez has been single for a few years. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

New York City– It has been years since Selena Gomez dated anyone. Recently PDA photos of her in character with her Only Murders in the Building co-star and on-screen love interest Aaron Dominguez came out and some fans thought that it was a real romance. Because of that, they started harassing Dominguez on social media. Dominguez made light of it and so did Gomez. In an interview with the Los Angeles Timesthe Disney alum candidly reflected on how this attention and commentary on her love life makes it impossible to date.

On the topic of Dominguez, Gomez shared: “We had just started working together. I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’ I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get, the less they’ll care. For now, it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like. I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now.”

Aaron Dominguez is Selena Gomez’s co-star in Only Murders in the Building. Picture: Instagram

In a report by Elle, Gomez also talked about the viral photo that came out of her flipping off a paparazzo while working on her show.

- Advertisement -

“Somebody was being disrespectful,” she said. “And I don’t do well with that. Look, I am a very modest person, until you disrespect people. Maybe [it wasn’t] my best moment, but a girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do. And I felt very okay with being like…‘Don’t talk to people that way!’”

For the past few months, Gomez and Dominguez have been shooting Only Murders in the Building, an upcoming Hulu comedy, in New York City.

Gomez spoke a little about what the show will be like during an Instagram Live last month: “The show is actually really fun,” she said. “It’s kind of a dramedy, so there’s moments that are real and then there are other moments that are complete chaos and hilarious. I’m working with Steve Martin and Martin Short and if you don’t know their work, by the way, they’re pretty amazing people to be around.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

PSP’s Leong Mun Wai asks why PA’s budget is so ‘huge’

Singapore—On Monday (March 8), the final day of the 2021 Budget Debate, Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leong Mun Wai asked why the budget for the People’s Association is so “huge”. As Parliament debated the budget for the Ministry of Culture, Community and...
View Post
Featured News

Woman pregnant with another man’s child asks if she should hold the father accountable or still remain with her boyfriend

A woman pregnant with another man’s child has turned to netizens for advice. She is asking whether she should tell the child’s father, or still remain with her current boyfriend. The viral post was submitted to the anonymous confessions platform, the NUSwhispers...
View Post
Education

PSP starts tuition programme for needy students at West Coast-Pioneer

Singapore—In line with the Progress Singapore Party (PSP)’s “belief of building a strong social safety net for Singaporeans,” the PSP’s West Coast team had the first session of its tuition programme for needy students last Saturday (March 6). Photos of the first...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent