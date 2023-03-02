‘New meaning to what carpooling means’ — Man drives into condo pool at Bukit Timah 

SINGAPORE: A TikTok of a car that ended up in the swimming pool of a condominium has gotten thousands of views since it was posted on Wednesday (March 1).

“The 2023 Hillside Condo Car Pooling incident Singapore. A new meaning to what carpooling means” reads the caption to a TikTok from an account called @marketplaceforads.

The incident occurred at around 9:00 on Tuesday evening (Feb 28) at The Hillside condominium, located at 341 Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The TikTok, which shows the front part of a white Honda Vezel seemingly going for a swim in what appears to be a very nice condo pool, later transitions into a promo for placing advertisements on vehicles.

But commenters on TikTok focused on the car, quite naturally.

“He/she wan to wash car la. Wash bit by bit too troublesome so whole car go inside wash more easy 😂n cleaner,” wrote one.

Another quipped, “Avatar: way of water end credit scene.”

“Brake and accelerator pedal look and feel the same…..damn it,” one joked, while another wrote, “This condo even got Duck Ride… Sooo Cool!!!”

“How to wash ur car in 1sec,” was another TikTok user’s take.

According to a Facebook post on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV page on March 1, the “driver lost his way in the rain & nearly went into the pool.”

By midnight, a tow truck came to take the car out of the pool, a condominium resident told AsiaOne. /TISG

