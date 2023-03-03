Boy blocks train door and delays MRT just to make YouTube video

SINGAPORE: A local boy is receiving brickbats online after he posted a YouTube video that showed how he blocked an MRT platform screen door, leading to train arrival delays. The boy has since deleted the controversial video but a copy is still circulating online.

The video shows the child deliberately blocking the screen door at the Jurong East MRT platform, while an East-West Line train is preparing to depart the station. The boy’s interference causes the door to become stuck. He then moves further away, saying that he does not want to look “too much like a suspect”.

The train appears unable to leave the station due to the issue the boy caused and the train doors open and close repeatedly. The boy, whose YouTube channel is full of MRT-related videos, becomes very excited when a technician arrives to manually resolve the issue before the train gets back on track.

One viewer said on Reddit that this is not the first time the boy has stopped platform doors. He added that the boy fled the scene on a North-South Line train to avoid getting caught.

The boy’s actions have received swift and strong condemnation on social media, with some reporting his behaviour to SMRT.

Interference with train and platform screen doors is prohibited under the Rapid Transit Systems Regulations, except in the event of an emergency. The boy could face a hefty $1000 fine if he is caught.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg