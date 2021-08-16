Netizens impressed with uncle growing fruits from HDB window

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Despite not owning a plot of land, a green-fingered uncle has garnered netizens’ awe for successfully growing fruits and vegetables on his Housing and Development Board (HDB) window.

“My papa loves farming. He does not own a plot of land, but that does not stop his green fingers from working their magic in the comfort of his home,” wrote Wan Jun on Facebook on Saturday (Aug 14).

Her father, Steven Tan, was able to grow rockmelons, grapes, apples, lantern chilli, bitter gourds and golden melons in his makeshift garden.

“So proud of my papa and his sky garden!” wrote Ms Wan.

With over 2,400 shares and 3,300 likes, members from the online community applauded Mr Tan’s efforts, noting his ingenuity.

Mr Tan would place netting under the growing fruit to keep them from falling.

Many found it hard to believe that he was able to grow melons by his window.

Netizens expressed interest in learning from Mr Tan’s setup, noting there was much to learn. “If there is a workshop, I will definitely attend,” said Facebook user Kanni Chan.

Mr Tan also grew apples, which amazed many. “You’re kidding me. Apples can grow in Singapore? Can we visit him?” said Facebook user ZH Lee.

His bitter gourds also received praise for being fresh and clean.

Others noted that Mr Tan should be featured in a National Parks Board (NParks) talk to share his techniques. /TISG

