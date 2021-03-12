Home News In the Hood 'Uncle' allegedly coughs at Toa Payoh shopper while wearing mask incorrectly

He turned aggressive when she complained

Photo: FB screengrab/Mimosa Sim

Singapore – A woman alleged a man coughed at her and turned aggressive when she told him to wear his mask properly.

Ms Mimosa Sim took to Complaint Singapore’s Facebook page on Wednesday (March 10) to share an experience she had earlier that day at about 4.15 pm at Ang Mo Mini Mart in Toa Payoh Block 85B.

“There is this uncle who ‘coughed at me’ and when I turned and saw him very closely standing beside me wearing a shovel-like mask with his nose exposed,” wrote Ms Sim.

She said she was alarmed by his behaviour, adding that she suffered from a weak immune system and was asthmatic.

Ms Sim told the man that he had coughed at her and was not wearing his mask correctly.

“He asked me not to come outside if scared and even sweared (sic) vulgarity at me,” said Ms Sim. “All I wanted from him was an apology, but instead, he thinks he is right.”

When she took photos of the man, informing him she needed to file a police report, “he got aggressive”.

“I felt a push from him and felt threatened with his behaviour, so I called the police immediately,” said Ms Sim. The man sped off on his motorcycle, she added.

“During this pandemic, shouldn’t we be socially responsible by wearing a mask and if need to cough should look away. Or was I wrong?” she asked.

Members of the online community said she had reason to be concerned. They also wondered if the man’s mask design was adequate.

“Report to the police for his abusive behaviour. And not wearing a proper mask causing fear and panic to members of public amid this pandemic situation,” advised Facebook user Tiger Tan./TISG

Read related: Uncle at NTUC shamed for opening boxes of fruit to choose plums

Uncle at NTUC shamed for opening boxes of fruit to choose plums

