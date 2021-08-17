SBS Transit bus captain wins praise for handing $10 to senior passenger who forgot his wallet

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A kind bus captain has won much praise from netizens after helping a passenger who had forgotten his wallet, and therefore, had boarded the bus without money and his senior bus card.

The bus captain, Mr Prasad, saw the dilemma of the passenger, and immediately stepped in to help.

Mr Prasad handed the senior $10 after taking out his own wallet.

This was more than enough for the man’s fare, but the bus captain of SBS bus service 852 refused to take the change.

Mr Prasad told the passenger to keep the money in case he needed it.

A netizen by the name of Deborah Sim wrote about the kind bus captain on the Good for you Singapore Facebook page, where her post has been shared many times.

She commended Mr Prasad for his kindness and wrote, “The management of SBS should recognise and reward this bus captain for his kindness and professional service.

Thank you for your heart of gold!”

The passenger himself had reached out to crowdsourced news site Stomp, to tell the story of Mr Prasad’s kind actions.

He wrote that he “was panicked and did not know what to do.” when he realised that he did not have money and his EZlink card.

However, “What happened next, really surprised me,” the passenger, who chose to remain anonymous, wrote.

And what impressed him as well was Mr Prasad’s demeanour as he rendered the kind deed.

“He did it full of honesty and compassion towards a senior citizen like myself, smiling graciously.”

The passenger sees Mr Prasad nearly every day on his bus trip from Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 to Yishun, and told Stomp that the “handsome driver never fails to smile and greet every passenger, young or old, regardless of race, rich or poor.

It really makes my day and that of all the other passengers.”

He added that Mr Prasad is “always ready to help beyond the call of duty” and always patiently explains directions to seniors or foreigners even if he has to do it repeatedly, and “never gets angry.”

Moreover, the bus captain “looks out for seniors and young children to board the bus safely and that they are seated comfortably before he drives off.

He is truly an SBS Transit bus captain full of passion for his job and a heart full of gold.

SBS Transit must be proud of you, keep up the marvellous job!” /TISG

