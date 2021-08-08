Netizens from Hong Kong and China react to Charmaine Sheh’s post about Team China at the Olympics

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — It is another day where a celeb is criticised for what they said or did not say about the Olympics. In this case, Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh is suffering backlash from online trolls because she posted a collage of Team China at the Olympics.

The 46-year-old wrote: “Success is the sum of efforts and perseverance. These stunning photos speak for themselves. Am so touched and proud! 🇨🇳 Keep it up!”

In response to Sheh’s support for Team China athletes, she received very different reactions online. Hong Kong netizens were upset at the star, as reported by 8days.sg.

“Glad to know that you’ve completely given up your pride just to earn Chinese money,” seethed one netizen, while another accused her of “forgetting” she’s from Hong Kong because she hasn’t “written single word of congratulations for Hong Kong athletes”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmaine Sheh 佘詩曼 (@charmaine_sheh)

- Advertisement -

It has also been discovered by netizens that the actress has changed her Weibo description from ‘Hong Kong actress” to “Chinese Hong Kong actress”.

As for Chinese netizens, they have been praising Sheh, with one netizen calling her “a beauty that loves her motherland” and another saying that the actress “is a star worthy of us spending our money on”.

Born on May 28, 1975, Charmaine Sheh Sze-man is a Hong Kong actress. After winning second runner-up in the 1997 Miss Hong Kong pageant, Sheh signed a contract with TVB in 1998. She is best known for her roles in Return of the Cuckoo (2000), War and Beauty (2004), Maidens’ Vow (2006), Beyond the Realm of Conscience (2009), Can’t Buy Me Love (2010), When Heaven Burns (2011), Line Walker (2014), and Story of Yanxi Palace (2018).

Sheh graduated in 1994 from the International Hotel Management Institute Switzerland in Lucerne, Switzerland, with a diploma in hotel management. In October 1997, she signed with Hong Kong television network TVB after emerging as second runner-up in the 1997 Miss Hong Kong Pageant. The early stage of her career was often characterised by her coy, squeaky voice and criticisms of her acting skills. However, Sheh overcame these problems and made her breakthrough in Return of the Cuckoo in 2000, co-starring with Nancy Sit, Julian Cheung and Steven Ma./TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg