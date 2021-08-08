Han So Hee steps down from film due to health reasons

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean actress Han So Hee may have been working too hard after achieving stardom from acting in last year’s K-drama The World of the Married.

It was reported by Korean media that the Nevertheless actress will be quitting from the film Gentleman (working title) to focus on her health. The 26-year-old was set to play a prosecutor in the movie which also stars actors Ju Ji-hoon and Park Sung-woong. Gentleman would have marked Han So Hee’s debut in feature film.

Han’s agency released a statement which surmised: “Despite her busy schedule, Han So Hee had wished to star in Gentleman.

“But due to health reasons such as accumulated fatigue and the doctor’s recommendation that she rests, Han So Hee has decided to focus on recovering her health (and not participate in the film) after discussing with the production team and agency.”

Gentleman tells the story of a private investigator (Ju) who is framed for a murder, as reported by The Star.

While trying to clear his name, he gets caught in a tangled web of a major criminal case. Racing for time, he teams up with a female prosecutor to find the truth.

Park is said to be playing an “intelligent and wicked character” in the film which is scheduled for 2022 release.

Born on November 18, 1994, Han So Hee is a South Korean model and actress. She has starred as a main cast in the Korean television series Money Flower (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), and the supporting role in Abyss (2019). She gained wide recognition after portraying the main character of Yeo Da-kyung in the smash-hit and record-breaking drama The World of the Married (2020). She is also best known for her role in Nevertheless (2021).

Han was born as Lee So-hee (이소희) on November 18, 1994 in Ulsan, South Korea. She attended Ulsan Girls’ High School and Ulsan High School of Arts./TISGFollow us on Social Media

