Netizen says Punggol LRT West Loop is always packed in the morning, claims she told her MP about this but nothing’s changed

SINGAPORE: A woman took to the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Thursday (Jan 12), to vent about the conditions at Punggol LRT West Loop.

The netizen, who goes by April April on Facebook, wrote that the train cabin is always so full at a certain time in the morning that people cannot get on board.

“At Punggol LRT at west side is always so pack in the morning…. Only one cabin but east side always two cabin …. 6.40am to 7am. The rest of the time I am not sure…

A lot of students and working adult need to go school and work but at sumang LRT only cannot go in to lrt cause all pack…,” she wrote, posting a photo of a full train cabin from crowdsourced news site Stomp.

Ms April added that “other stop Soo Tect even worse.”

She also wrote that she had brought the issue up with Ms Sun Xueling, who is the Member of Parliament representing Punggol West SMC, but that this has not brought about any changes.

“Complaint to MP Sun Xue Ling half years ago and they replied already informed person involved but still the same situation. After testing two lrt cabin for some time still never implement them,” she claimed.

Ms April added that the cabin gets so packed that there is “no area to hold on when there is a sudden stop in between Soo Teck and Punggol station” and that sometimes “people nearly fall down because of that.”

She also wrote that the “photo taken at Sumang this morning…… Cannot go into the lrt at all.”

The Independent has reached out to Ms Sun Xueling and Ms April April for further comment.

Other netizens appeared to agree with Ms April.

One netizen even tagged the MP.

