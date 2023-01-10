‘Worse McDonald outlet I ever went, sweep kitchen floor when handling food, and 1 bloody hour for 1 set meal’ — Customer

SINGAPORE — One customer could barely believe that he had to wait for over an hour for his set meal order at McDonald’s when it’s supposed to be a fast food restaurant. Moreover, he was appalled at the poor food handling he reportedly witnessed during his wait.

The customer by the name of Mason P Enzaiizi wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page that he had gone to the McDonald’s at Loyang Point on Friday (Jan 6). He called it the “Worse McDonald outlet I ever went,” adding, “Hopefully won’t get worse than this in Singapore.”

Mr Mason placed his order after 9:40 pm, expecting the service to be quick. However, he added that he did not notice that there was a crowd at the collection counter, so took a walk around the supermarket after ordering and returned after 10 minutes.

“But, my number was still in the preparing queue, collection counter getting more crowded with people and delivery riders all making noise that they waited for more than an hour. About 4-5 people asked for refund until I left the place.”

He continued to wait among the crowd but noticed several things about how the crew and manager handled the situation. The customer wrote that he “saw a lot of prepared food at the food holding square area and most of the boxes were opened, squash together.

But the manager and another 2 crews were focusing on the delivery platform, leaving one young male crew at collection counter very very slowly checking the order slips and prepare for customers.

One of the delivery rider came back and went in to help with taking of foods but only prepare for delivery orders, all neglecting us who were queuing and waiting for our food.”

Soon, customers waiting for their orders reportedly grew impatient, and one woman “started throwing her tantrum by throwing foods around, dropping the pies and fries basket on the floor due to slamming ( which I don’t know if they use the same ones to fry our fries after that ).”

The manager told the woman to “relax,” Mr Mason added.

And even when his number was posted on the “Now Serving” queue after half an hour of waiting, “nothing was served. About 10 mins later, my queue number was wiped off and my food still wasn’t done.”

When customers asked the manager and crew about their orders, they were reportedly told “I help you check” or “we are all busy preparing your food, as you can see we are very busy so wait.”

“I can’t remember if she got say please or not as I was too hungry and annoyed,” he added.

However, what also stood out to him was how the staff handled the food, “like bare hand touching fries when preparing or taking it and put in paper bags and severely underpack, using pie wrapper to put the pie in straight from the pie holder instead of using the tong, leaving the burger boxes open with buns inside, dropping of frozen Patties on the floor AND SWEEP THE BLOODY KITCHEN FLOOR WHEN HANDLING FOOD!

The floor was a mess, but you DO NOT sweep the floor when there food preparing going on.

Seriously this is too much, the crews and manager really need to go back to training on how to handle food.”

He ended up getting served at around 11pm, commenting, “1 bloody hour for 1 set meal” and adding that he still needed to pay for the one-hour car parking fee.

“After this incident, I would never ever go back there again.” /TISG

