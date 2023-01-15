Kovan mall charges S$0.20 for toilet use while upstairs toilets are free

SINGAPORE: A mall in Koven charges S$0.20 to use its toilet on the first floor, while those upstairs are free.

Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the Heartland Mall in Kovan began charging toilet users about four months ago.

The mall is located above the Kovan MRT station, with three store levels and no basement. Given the layout of the premises, the first-floor toilet is the most accessible to the public.

Those using the toilet will see a notice stating that all users will be charged S$0.20 per entry “with immediate effect.”

The notice also informs the public that they can use the toilets on the second and third floors free of charge.

The first-floor toilet now has a table outside for payment and a nice cleaning lady reminding people they can still use the toilets upstairs for free.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the changes were implemented after patrons from the next-door Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre would come over to use the mall’s toilet.

As a result, a queue would form during peak hours. Since the fee was implemented, the situation has improved, said a worker at the mall.

Members from the online community feel that the fee is reasonable, noting the first-floor toilet is heavily used by the public. “And the high usage makes maintenance and cleanliness a huge challenge,” noted Facebook user Lim Wee Khiang.

“At the rate people are using toilets, imposing 20 cents is fair. Very often, the toilets are so disgusted and filthy by the users. Cleaners have a hard time cleaning up,” added Facebook user Nancy Wee.

Others said that paying a fee was no issue as long as the toilets were kept clean and dry. It appears that the toilet condition has improved since the fee was imposed.

“It’s super nice and clean now after the implementation. I like it,” said Facebook user John Ng. “Toilet is much cleaner after implementing the 20 cents fee. If you don’t wanna pay, you can use the toilets upstairs,” another netizen confirmed./TISG

