Seven drivers caught after tip-offs lead LTA to illegal cross-border ride-hailing operators

SINGAPORE: Seven drivers were caught and their vehicles impounded during recent enforcement operations targeting illegal cross-border ride-hailing services, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

In a Facebook post, LTA said the operations were conducted based on information received through regular tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and the National Taxi Association (NTA).

The authority added that since July 2025, enforcement officers have checked more than 5,000 vehicles as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard commuters and protect the livelihoods of licensed drivers.

“Drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services may face fines of up to S$3,000 and/or up to six months’ imprisonment, with possible vehicle forfeiture,” LTA said.

The agency also reminded commuters to use only licensed cross-border transport services. These include cross-border ride-hailing services booked through Grab, as well as Singapore-registered cross-border taxis operating between Singapore and destinations such as Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai.

Members of the public who encounter suspected illegal ride-hailing activities can report them through LTA’s online reporting portal.

The enforcement action drew support from many netizens, who called for continued operations against illegal transport services.

One commenter wrote, “Please continue with more enforcement. Every morning still can see a lot of fully black-tinted Starex and Alphard along TPE heading towards the airport. Quite obvious what they are doing.”

Another said, “We commend the Land Transport Authority’s ongoing efforts. Moving forward, we hope to see further improvements in public transport options, particularly in the private-hire sector.”

A third suggested expanding enforcement efforts to key transport and tourist hubs, including the airport, hotels and popular attractions.

LTA said it will continue working closely with industry partners and relevant stakeholders to strengthen enforcement efforts and ensure that commuters have access to safe and legal cross-border transport services.