Man who ‘walks around and screams all the time,’ harassing employees of Hougang nail salon alarms owner, who calls the police

SINGAPORE: A TikToker uploaded a video about a difficult experience she had with a man whom she said repeatedly harassed the women at her nail salon.

Ms Cherie Yu, who owns the nail salon Collate Nails on Hougang Street, said she had never dealt with this type of situation before and decided to call the police.

@ccherieyuu It is very traumatizing when you have no idea when he is going to come back and what else is he going to do. Hopefully he gets treated soon. Thank you to the police for stepping in quickly. #fyp #harrassmentawareness ♬ original sound – Cherie Yu – Cherie Yu

The salon owner posted her video on Jan 11, saying that the incident took place that afternoon and evening.

She showed a clip of the alleged harasser.

“So what you saw is him coming back the second time and telling the girls that he’s going to wait for them to end work.”

Ms Yu said she found this already to be harassing, but they kept on working.

“But then this happened…” she went on.

The next part of the clip showed the man trying to enter the salon, with a woman presumably an employee, telling him in Chinese, “I still have customers, not yet.”

A loud exchange can be heard between the two, with the man getting upset.

Ms Yu went on to recount another incident when the man saw one of the female employees while he was at a coffee shop in the vicinity, he asked her to join him in such a loud voice that everyone could hear him.

The salon owner admitted that it seems the man may have issues with his mental health, which she considers to be part of the problem.

“It’s a little concerning for us because honestly, we can’t do much and if he decides to do any harm to us, he will qualify for someone that is mentally unfit and he will not get punished for it, I feel,” she said.

Ms Yu also said that it’s a cause for alarm for them that the man “walks around and screams all the time”.

Two days later (Jan 13) she posted another video, saying the man did not return the day before.

She’s hoping he will not come back, but promised to keep her followers posted if he does.

