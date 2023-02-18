Naomi Neo spends $20k for her daughter’s birthday party; netizens say it is too extravagant

SINGAPORE – Naomi Neo spent a total amount of $20,000 for her daughter’s dinosaur-themed birthday party in their brand new three-storey home. In a TikTok video that she posted, she shared snippets of her toddler’s 2nd birthday and how the party decorations looked like.

From the video, the party set-up included handcrafted 3D dinosaur figurines, tons of colorful balloons and a two-tiered dino inspired cake. The party planner – Abite Atelier – also made an edible sensory play and a ball pit with slides for children to enjoy. For entertainment, guests enjoyed dinosaur-themed games and a magic show.

“..and netizens prolly gon’ say i don’t love my son now,” Naomi captioned her TikTok video, knowing that people might make unfriendly remarks about her effort.

As expected many online citizens did express their thoughts, insights, and opinions on the expensive birthday party.

One TikTok user commented: “Her birthday party more than my whole bank account bro.”

Another user stated: “the cost is about my uni course fee.”

Others were curious about what she did for a living to be able to afford such a grand party, and commented.

Some users mentioned: “Still curious what she’s working as,” and “What does she do for a living lmao.”

One more user commented that the amount of money can be used to help others and teach her daughter a lesson.

“A part of me is thinking if you’re wealthy all of a sudden, enjoy it and flaunt it. But tbh, if I had as much as her, I would rather use 20k to help the needy and use it as a lesson to teach my daughter how to give back, but to each their own I guess,” said the netizen.

Naomi did not reply to any of the comments in her TikTok video.

