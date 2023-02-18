Entertainment Celebrity Naomi Neo spends $20k for her daughter's birthday party; netizens say it...

Naomi Neo spends $20k for her daughter’s birthday party; netizens say it is too extravagant

Photo: TikTok screengrab/naomineo
By Aiah Bathan

The grand party included handcrafted 3D dinosaur figurines, tons of colorful balloons and a two-tiered dino inspired cake. There was also an edible sensory play and ball pit with slides for children

SINGAPORE – Naomi Neo spent a total amount of $20,000 for her daughter’s dinosaur-themed birthday party in their brand new three-storey home. In a TikTok video that she posted, she shared snippets of her toddler’s 2nd birthday and how the party decorations looked like. 

From the video, the party set-up included handcrafted 3D dinosaur figurines, tons of colorful balloons and a two-tiered dino inspired cake. The party planner – Abite Atelier – also made an edible sensory play and a ball pit with slides for children to enjoy. For entertainment, guests enjoyed dinosaur-themed games and a magic show. 

“..and netizens prolly gon’ say i don’t love my son now,” Naomi captioned her TikTok video, knowing that people might make unfriendly remarks about her effort.

@naomineo and netizens prolly gon’ say i don’t love my son now 💀 #birthdaysurprise #toddler #2yrsold #fyp ♬ Sure Thing (sped up) – Miguel

As expected many online citizens did express their thoughts, insights, and opinions on the expensive birthday party. 

One TikTok user commented: Her birthday party more than my whole bank account bro.” 

Another user stated: “the cost is about my uni course fee.” 

Others were curious about what she did for a living to be able to afford such a grand party, and commented. 

Some users mentioned: “Still curious what she’s working as,” and “What does she do for a living lmao.” 

One more user commented that the amount of money can be used to help others and teach her daughter a lesson. 

“A part of me is thinking if you’re wealthy all of a sudden, enjoy it and flaunt it. But tbh, if I had as much as her, I would rather use 20k to help the needy and use it as a lesson to teach my daughter how to give back, but to each their own I guess,” said the netizen. 

Naomi did not reply to any of the comments in her TikTok video. 

