Naomi Neo experiences water damage in her dream house, says ‘this is why you need to invest in good contractors’

SINGAPORE: Naomi Neo has shared in an Instagram reel the current situation of her dream house after three months of moving in. In the video snippet, Naomi expressed how she thought nothing could go wrong after they moved in but experienced water damage within their home brought on by poor contractors.

She stated in her post caption: “this is why you need to invest in good contractors 😵‍💫”

Naomi also commented on a summary of her realizations in the comments section. She said: “summary: instead of gg w/ a trusty ID, we decided to support a friend’s biz > he/his contractors did a bad job with the water-proofing > water leakage/damage.”

Netizens also expressed their opinions and shared their personal experiences with poor contractors by commenting on the said post.

One IG user remarked: “The water damage is so bad. Its so heartbreaking. I recently contacted the same contractor that my cousin got to install a folding door for her house because i liked his work but when he did mine, it was so s**tty and i even paid more than her.”

Another IG user declared: “Agreed! Good contractors must have. I spent 2 years repair house nonstop everyday and finally sell it after 10 years. So busy take care of house.”

One more user mentioned: “Yes..agree!!…of course you need to build with good and experienced contractor..especially the contractor who has experiences to build luxury house with the knowledge of new and hi-tech building materials.”

Other netizens left their advice for Naomi and other people to see.

“Good contractor comes with a price so never think going cheap and Insta photos only will do because in reality this will happen,” a concerned netizen commented.

“Must keep air-conditioning on if ure using that kind of floor wood material. it must exposed to sunlight otherwise molds will grow,” an IG user advised.

“Oh my!! Must be slipshod work or of poor quality. Yours should still be warranty. Ask them to redo everything,” another user suggested.

More users stated: “Omg!!! I’m feel so sorry to see what happened to your beautiful home. 😢 If you need good contractor for repair let me know. Will be happy to share my contact ❤️”, “it’s great that you supported a friend’s business but omg 😭”, and “Goodness!!!! My company won’t do this promise i swear.”

