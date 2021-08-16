Myolie Wu accused of being pro-HK independence

Hong Kong — Hong Kong actress Myolie Wu, 41 wrote a lengthy comment earlier this week, defending her husband 45-year-old businessman Philip Lee after a hater called him the “King of Kept Men” for taking care of their children while she is busy working. You may think that her explanation is enough to shut naysayers up, but that is not the case.

A group of netizens known as “Xiao Fen Hong” (“Little Pink”), a term used to describe Chinese cyber-nationalists, became offended by one part of Wu’s statement, using it to accuse the actress of being pro-Hong Kong independence. In fact, the group took issue with one word.

As reported by 8days.sg, Wu’s statement which was written entirely in English clarified that her husband “has been working hard and supporting his family for many many years”, shutting down the rumours that he is basically a male tai tai who lives off his famous wife.

Wu said that the reason why her husband has been spending more time with their children, Brendan, three, Ryan, two and four-month-old Liam is because she has been busy working in China while her family lives in Hong Kong.

The “Xiao Fen Hong” were not happy that Wu referred to China as “China” instead of “the Mainland”, claiming that this shows her support for the separation of Hong Kong and China.

The group is now demanding that Wu apologise and asking others to boycott the brands that she endorses and for brands to cut ties with her (just like what happened to Dee Hsu after she was accused of “making use of the Olympics to show her support for Taiwan’s independence”).

Lee’s entire post may have been deleted together with Wu’s comment, but her haters continue to leave negative remarks on her social media pages calling her “two-faced” and “a renminbi lover”, and asking her to “stop coming [to China] to make money”.

Born Nov 6, 1979, Myolie Wu Hang-yee is a Hong Kong actress and singer. She was also born in Hong Kong with Guangdong Taishan ancestry. She is signed under the Hong Kong TVB television station and a singer under contracts with Neway Star. /TISG

