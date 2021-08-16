Ahn Jae Hyun posts something mysterious on his social media

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Fans are getting excited and anticipating something good to come after actor Ahn Jae Hyun posted a mysterious message on his Instagram.

The actor updated his Instagram without any captions on August 12 but the photo that he posted had a message that had many of his fans guessing what he meant.

The photo showed a handwritten message on a notebook that said, “If you’re excited then please wait. If you’re waiting, I will be excited.”

Netizens who saw his post responded by commenting, “I am excited but I’m so curious what’s the good news he will bring,” “I will be waiting,” and “Will he come back with something?”

In other news, Ahn Jae Hyun had announced his divorce from Goo Hye Sun, stunning netizens with the news. He also made a surprise appearance in an episode of New Journey to the West and announced that he will join the cast again for season 9, according to Allkpop.

Born on July 1, 1987, Ahn Jae Hyun is a South Korean model and actor. He is best known for his roles in television dramas such as You’re All Surrounded (2014), Blood (2015), Cinderella with Four Knights (2016), Reunited Worlds (2017), The Beauty Inside (2018) and Love with Flaws (2019).

Ahn Jae Hyun began his entertainment career as a fashion model in 2009, appearing in runway shows, magazine editorials and commercials. He gained recognition in 2011 while playing a delivery man in the cable variety show Lee Soo-geun and Kim Byung-man’s High Society. He also appeared in several music videos, including “Sad Song” by Baek A-yeon, “Please Don’t” by K.Will, and “Gone Not Around Any Longer” by Sistar19.

In 2013, Ahn’s popularity rose while playing actress Jun Ji-hyun’s younger brother in the hit drama My Love from Another Star. This led to more acting offers in 2014, including a role in police comedy You’re All Surrounded and the webtoon film adaptation Fashion King. The same year, he was appointed to be MC for Mnet’s weekly music program M Countdown./TISGFollow us on Social Media

