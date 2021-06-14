Myolie Wu sends back breast milk from China to Hong Kong daily for her two-month-old son

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — It is no secret that Myolie Wu is a workaholic. The 41-year-old went back to work in China just barely two months after giving birth to her third son, Liam, in Hong Kong. On June 6, the actress declared on Weibo: “I like myself when I’m at hard at work. I’m back!”

Wu attended an event in Shanghai recently and she told the media that while she “couldn’t bear” to leave her children behind, she decided to accept a couple of work offers as she felt “guilty” about putting them off. The mother of three is also mum to Brendan and Ryan, who are three and two years old respectively.

Wu said, “My mother-in-law is helping me [look after my sons], but the doctor said that [Liam] should be drinking breast milk for the first six months. That’s why I’ve been freezing my breast milk and sending it by courier to Hongkong every day.”

- Advertisement -

The actress, it is believed, will be continuing this routine for the next three to four months as she is heading to Beijing and Tianjin to film a new drama, reported 8days.sg. Some netizens praised Wu for being a “super dedicated mum” while others wondered why she decided to “leave her newborn son behind when he should be cared for by his mother”.

There were also netizens who thought Wu should have brought Liam along, but the suggestion was quickly shot down by others who felt that it was “too dangerous for a baby to be travelling during a pandemic”.

Born on November 6, 1979, Myolie Wu Hang-yee is a Hong Kong actress and singer. Born in Hong Kong with Guangdong Taishan ancestry, she signed on with the Hong Kong TVB television station She is also a singer under contract with Neway Star.

In 2011, she won the Best Actress award for her role in Curse of the Royal Harem, a TVB grand production, the Most Favourite TV Female Character award for her role in Ghetto Justice, and the prize for the Extraordinary Elegant Actress at the TVB Anniversary Awards 2011, making her the first-ever Triple TV Queen of the year. By the summer of 2015, Myolie left TVB to explore new avenues. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg