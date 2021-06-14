Entertainment Celebrity sends back breast milk from China to Hong Kong daily...

Myolie Wu sends back breast milk from China to Hong Kong daily for her two-month-old son

She is heading to Beijing and Tianjin to film a new drama

Myolie Wu and her family. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — It is no secret that is a workaholic. The 41-year-old went back to work in China just barely two months after giving birth to her third son, , in Hong Kong. On June 6, the actress declared on Weibo: “I like myself when I’m at hard at work. I’m back!”

Wu attended an event in Shanghai recently and she told the media that while she “couldn’t bear” to leave her children behind, she decided to accept a couple of work offers as she felt “guilty” about putting them off. The mother of three is also mum to Brendan and Ryan, who are three and two years old respectively.

Wu said, “My mother-in-law is helping me [look after my sons], but the doctor said that [] should be drinking breast milk for the first six months. That’s why I’ve been freezing my breast milk and sending it by courier to Hongkong every day.”

Myolie Wu is known to be a workaholic. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

The actress, it is believed, will be continuing this routine for the next three to four months as she is heading to Beijing and Tianjin to film a new drama,  reported 8days.sg. Some netizens praised Wu for being a “super dedicated mum” while others wondered why she decided to “leave her newborn son behind when he should be cared for by his mother”.

There were also netizens who thought Wu should have brought Liam along, but the suggestion was quickly shot down by others who felt that it was “too dangerous for a baby to be travelling during a pandemic”.

Born on November 6, 1979, Myolie Wu Hang-yee is a Hong Kong actress and singer. Born in Hong Kong with Guangdong Taishan ancestry, she signed on with the Hong Kong TVB television station She is also a singer under contract with Neway Star.

In 2011, she won the Best Actress award for her role in Curse of the Royal Harem, a TVB grand production, the Most Favourite TV Female Character award for her role in Ghetto Justice, and the prize for the Extraordinary Elegant Actress at the TVB Anniversary Awards 2011, making her the first-ever Triple TV Queen of the year. By the summer of 2015, Myolie left TVB to explore new avenues. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

“Please f***ing clean up your mess: Netizen who found food remains on void deck

Singapore—There is no excuse to be unhygienic and leave the rest of one’s food all over the place, said one netizen in a “3AM RANT” over social media. “DO F***ING BETTER LAH SINGAPOREANS,” said the netizen, who goes by @asonofapeach on TikTok...
View Post
Featured News

Ngee Ann Poly lecturer who said that Indians marrying Chinese is a racist act also made comments against Islam in class

Singapore — Tan Boon Lee, the Ngee Ann Polytechnic lecturer who was seen in a viral video berating an Indian man for being in a relationship with a Chinese woman, was accused by his former students of making racially and religiously...
View Post
Featured News

Woman comes out of flat banging a gong repeatedly because her neighbour rings a bell for prayers

Singapore — In an incident revealing a lack of religious tolerance, a woman was filmed clanging a gong because her neighbour had to ring a bell for his prayers. One Livanesh Ramu wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jun 9) that...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent