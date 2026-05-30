SPF: 1,918 speeding violations at Singapore school zones in Q1 2026 under new stricter rules

SINGAPORE: Singapore detected 1,918 speeding violations in school zones during the first three months of 2026, following the rollout of stricter speed limits that now apply throughout the day.

The number offers an early look at how motorists are responding to one of Singapore’s latest road safety measures, aimed at protecting children around primary schools.

The figures, covering Jan 1 to Mar 31, were released by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia (CNA), which first reported the data on May 28, 2026.

School zone speed limits now apply all day

Before 2026, the 40 km/h speed limit in school zones was enforced mainly during peak school periods, such as arrival and dismissal times, until it changed on Jan 1, when the Land Transport Authority (LTA) extended the lower speed limit to all hours of the day.

LTA had announced the change in 2025, saying school activities and schedules had become more varied. Students may now be on campus outside traditional school hours for enrichment programmes, sports training and other activities.

The agency also said the change would create a safer environment for children, regardless of when they were near school grounds.

Authorities want safer vehicle driving habits

According to SPF, the expanded enforcement is part of the effort to encourage safer vehicle driving behaviour. Police said school zones are areas where children move about and are among the most vulnerable road users. The purpose is to reduce accident risks by encouraging motorists to slow down and comply with the enhanced safety measures.

Rather than focusing only on peak school periods, authorities are treating school zones as sensitive areas at all times. Motorists would need to adjust habits formed over many years, particularly those accustomed to accelerating once traditional school hours end.

Heavier penalties for school zone traffic offenders

Drivers caught speeding in enhanced school zones face stronger penalties than before. The tougher regime also applies to silver zones, which are roads designed with senior citizens in mind.

Offenders receive two additional demerit points in addition to the standard speeding penalties. They also face an extra S$100 fine. SPF urged motorists to obey speed limits and drive responsibly to keep roads safe for all road users.

Slowing down can make a difference between a close call and a tragedy

While Singapore’s roads remain among the safest in the region, the nearly 2,000 offences recorded in just three months at the start of the year suggest that many drivers are still adapting to the new rules.

Road safety campaigns focus on major accidents, but enforcement figures tell a different story. They show everyday behaviour behind the wheel and whether motorists are paying attention to changes designed to protect vulnerable groups.

For parents, the all-day limit may provide added reassurance that children remain protected even when school activities extend beyond standard classroom hours. For drivers, school zones are no longer slow-driving areas only at certain times of the day. The 40 km/h limit now applies around the clock.

Slowing down for a few extra seconds may feel inconvenient, but around schools and senior-friendly zones, those seconds can make a significant difference between a close call and a tragedy.