Fan Bingbing criticised for posting “staged” pics of her working on her beauty products in the lab

In 2019, actress Fan Bingbing launched her beauty brand Fan Beauty Secret to a lot of hype.

Unfortunately, her products were hit with bad reviews by netizens who blasted them for being “worse than drugstore brands”. The 39-year-old has pledged to improve the quality of her products since then.

Recently, Fan posted a series of photos of her in a lab, where she was said to have been “doing research” and “quality control”.

Instead of praising the star for being hands-on, netizens criticised her for posting photos that were “obviously staged”. Netizens said that no researcher would have a face full of makeup and have “loose strands of hair that could get tangled in the equipment or fall into the chemicals”.

In addition, they said that the goggles Fan was wearing were the wrong type and that she was holding the beaker and glass rod inaccurately, as reported by 8days.sg.

Fan was not wearing gloves, which netizens say is the “most basic rule of all lab work”.

“We’re not saying that she needs to go into the lab and do all the grunt work, but she should at least find out what real researchers look like in the lab. Has she even visited her R&D labs?” questioned one netizen.

Another added, “I’m a researcher and I feel extremely disrespected after seeing these pics. We spend days cooped up in the labs and have no time to doll up or mess around like this. If we cared about our appearance more than our work, we wouldn’t be working in a lab.”

The pictures have since been removed from Fan Beauty Secret’s Weibo.

Born Sept 16, 1981, Fan Bingbing is a Chinese actress, model, television producer, and singer.

Since 2013, Fan has been listed as the highest-paid celebrity in the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list for four years in a row after ranking in the top 10 every year since 2006.

Fan is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world and has been called a global fashion icon due to her frequent appearances on the red carpet, at movie premieres, and at fashion shows. /TISG

