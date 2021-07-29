Mountainous clutter in HDB common area got cleared up quickly, netizens shocked at the power of social media

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The immense clutter at a Jurong West HDB was featured online and then cleared up quickly, leading some netizens to marvel at the power of social media to cause things to happen.

The story of a woman named Maggie Ng who recently returned to a flat she owned and was shocked at the number of things that had accumulated was featured on mustsharenews on Wednesday (Jul 28).

MS News wrote that it had already contacted the Jurong-Clementi Town Council for comment the day before.

Ms Ng, who acquired the unit in 1985, has had problems with the people who live beside the unit she owns for several years since the neighbours regularly clutter the area in front of her unit.

She had gone to the unit at Block 410 Jurong West Street 42 on Saturday (Jul 24) and saw that the clutter had reached “mountainous” proportions.

She told MS News that she has spoken to the Town Council about the clutter her neighbour collects for years, with no changes to the situation from the beginning, although the town council had endeavoured to stop in and even held consultations.

The problem dates back to 1985 when Ms Ng lived there and started having problems already.

She moved out and has been renting the unit to a family from overseas for the past 13 years. This family adjusted to the clutter, since they did not know where they could lodge a complaint about it.

But this family lately made the choice to move away, which caused Ms Ng to visit the unit once more. She saw that the problem only worsened over time.

Based on a video she had sent, MS News describes the area as full of cardboard boxes and bags, with clothes hanging from poles, and littered with cigarette ends.

The messy, not to mention unsafe, situation at her unit has led to fears that she won’t be able to rent out her unit.

However, this story seemingly has a happy ending.

The town council sent Ms Ng a photo of the cleaned-up corridor on Jul 28.

A resident who lives in the area confirmed that the area had indeed been cleaned up. She was surprised that due to social media, an issue that had been a problem for years was resolved so quickly.

Others agreed that social media really has got quite powerful.

Some netizens seemed to hold the Town Council responsible for the problem getting as bad as it did.

/TISG

