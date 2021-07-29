Clever fast-food chain advertisement on bus makes people hungry, McCrispy vs. McSpicy have a friendly showdown

- Advertisement -

After an online user shared a photo of a clever way that the McDonald’s fast-food chain has been marketing its new Chicken McCrispy, netizens flocked to the post, giving their two cents on the meal at hand.

It’s not every day you see a giant clump of chicken plopped on top of a bus as a marketing tool. However, in the case of McDonald’s marketing strategy for its new McCrispy Chicken, which was launched back on Jul 1, it seems to have succeeded at catching people’s attention.

A Reddit user with the handle @twokrabbypatties took to the online news forum on Tuesday (Jul 27) to share a photo of a chicken-clad bus. “Anybody seen this kind of advertising on buses before? It’s making me hungry for some McCrispy,” the caption read.

With over 300 upvotes, the post caught the attention of other Redditors, who flocked to the comment section and geeked out about the McDonald’s menu.

- Advertisement -

While some expressed their sudden craving at the sight of the shared photo, others discussed the nitty-gritty, with some saying they preferred the McSpicy.

There seemed to be a divide on this matter, though, as others said they actually liked the McCrispy and didn’t appreciate the effects that the McSpicy had on their digestive systems.

Despite this, however, when it comes to marketing, it’s like they say—any publicity is good publicity.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg