Morning Digest, Oct 18

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
SPF reveals how Singaporean man, 25, managed to sell fake Rolex watches via Facebook; victims lost more than S$88,000

 

Photo: Taken from SPF website

Following multiple reports from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced it had arrested a 25-year-old involved in a series of e-commerce scams.

Between May and October 2022, the man had allegedly advertised the sale of Rolex watches through Facebook Marketplace.

‘Eggs are not expensive, if you compare to pm salary most expensive in the world’ — Netizens express concern over high food prices

 

Photo: Unsplash/Jeremy Yap (for illustration purposes only).

The price of eggs in three grocery store chains went down last week, which was welcome news. Many netizens, however, are still struggling with the high prices of everything else. NTUC FairPrice, Giant, and Sheng Shiong announced a decrease in the price of eggs in their stores.

On Apr 20, NTUC FairPrice said it was absorbing a 55-cent price cut on a tray of 30 eggs until this coming Wednesday, Apr 27, a CNA report said. The tray of eggs, which had been priced at S$7.50, is currently being sold at S$6.95. At Giant, a tray of eggs is selling at S$6.50 until Hari Raya Puasa on May 3, a one-dollar discount.

‘Lockdown 2 years and (still) no improvements’ — Netizens on JB checkpoint automated customs clearance suspension for 1 month

 

Photo: FB screengrab

The automated customs clearance system at the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint will be suspended from Oct 16 for installation and replacement works.

Members of the public have since wondered why this could not have been addressed during the two years of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

‘Stupid placement of stone curb in the middle of the road!’ at Woodlands causes damage to vehicles

 

Photo: FB screengrab

A driver recently drove into a concrete road divider in Woodlands, causing damages to the vehicle. Upon closer inspection, it appears that other motorists have fallen prey to hitting the stone curb.

“Stupid placement of stone curb in the middle of the road! Night time can’t see,” wrote a Facebook page Traffics accident.SG member on Oct 14.

Community cat’s cardboard house keeps getting thrown away from carpark; ‘heartless person’ even broke cat’s water bowl

 

Photo: TikTok screengrab

A netizen took to social media to call out the parties involved in throwing away a community cat’s cardboard house.

“I just don’t get how some people can be so lowlife. What did the cat do to you?” asked TikTok user Wennie Ling in a video featuring the 13-year-old feline Xiao Hua.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

