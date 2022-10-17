Home News In the Hood ‘Stupid placement of stone curb in the middle of the road!’ at...

‘Stupid placement of stone curb in the middle of the road!’ at Woodlands causes damage to vehicles

Photo: FB screengrab

The post showed a video of some concrete blocks dislodged from the impact.

By Hana O
A driver recently drove into a concrete road divider in Woodlands, causing damages to the vehicle. Upon closer inspection, it appears that other motorists have fallen prey to hitting the stone curb.

“Stupid placement of stone curb in the middle of the road! Night time can’t see,” wrote a Facebook page Traffics accident.SG member on Oct 14.

The road divider in question was located near Blocks 513 and 509A along Woodlands Drive 14.

The post showed a video of some concrete blocks dislodged from the impact.

Photo: FB screengrab

“And it seems that this happened before a lot of times. See the rocks here?” The driver turned the camera to the side, where a few more concrete blocks were discarded.

Photo: FB screengrab

Photo: FB screengrab

According to the driver, the collision resulted in scratches on the under chassis of the car.

Photo: FB screengrab

He also asked why the road divider was made of concrete, not rubber.

The driver called on the Housing Development Board and town council to “remove or do something” about the issue.

Netizens posted mixed reactions to the incident; a few were in agreement that the divider could have been designed differently.

However, many said that the driver failed to keep within his lane. “If you don’t see them (the road divider), you could be not paying attention to the road when driving or you did not switch on your headlight, which many are doing these days,” commented Facebook user Kent Heng.

One Ferrie Fedly explained the purpose of the kerb, which was to prevent vehicles from parking or waiting in the area.

Photo: FB screengrab

“Good thing the driver share his car plate. Now, town council knows who to bill the divider repair cost. Well done,” added another netizen. /TISG

Hand-held P-plate spotted: scored 0 for compliance, 10 for effort

