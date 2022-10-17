Home News In the Hood Community cat’s cardboard house keeps getting thrown away from carpark; ‘heartless person’...

Community cat’s cardboard house keeps getting thrown away from carpark; ‘heartless person’ even broke cat’s water bowl

Photo: TikTok screengrab

“I just don’t get how some people can be so lowlife. What did the cat do to you?” asked TikTok user Wennie Ling in a video featuring the 13-year-old feline Xiao Hua.

By Hana O
A netizen took to social media to call out the parties involved in throwing away a community cat’s cardboard house.

@wennieling

I just don’t get how some people can be so lowlife.. what did the cat do to you? #fyp #sgcatstiktok #catsoftiktok

♬ Minh Piano Official Dina Muli – Minh Piano Official

Xiao Hua loves soft surfaces and kneading biscuits on them, said the animal lover who has cared for the cat for over a year.

Ms Ling designed a house for Xiao Hua, complete with cartoon drawings, a cosy blanket and a reminder not to throw the cardboard box away.

Photo: TikTok screengrab

“Everything was well for about a month, but one day, everything disappeared suddenly.”

Ms Ling attached a photo of Xiao Hua looking confused because her home was no longer at the usual spot.

Photo: TikTok screengrab

They set up a temporary feeding and sleeping station for the feline while they designed another cardboard house.

Photo: TikTok screengrab

“But it was soon gone again.”

Photo: TikTok screengrab

Ms Ling also shared a photo of Xiao Hua’s broken water bowl, which she presumes was stepped on.

Photo: TikTok screengrab

Netizens couldn’t fathom how someone could do such a thing. “Cats are so sweet, but how can one do this? I just cry if I know this happened,” said TikTok user @ket.

“Eventually karma will strike on those people who are mean,” added another netizen.

Meanwhile, others wondered if the location of the makeshift cat houses was the issue. “It is because it’s within a motorbike lot?” asked a TikTok user.

“Yup, that’s possible. But it’s on a high level, and hardly anyone ever parks there,” explained Ms Ling.

One @weixxqt advised Ms Ling to write to the town council and ask for their permission to keep the cat house. “I did that for my comm cat, and they stopped disposing of her box.”/TISG

Woodlands community cat naps on GrabFood delivery bag over other cat beds, residents give cat 5-Star “Sayang” (Love)

