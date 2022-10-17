Home News SPF reveals how Singaporean man, 25, managed to sell fake Rolex watches...

SPF reveals how Singaporean man, 25, managed to sell fake Rolex watches via Facebook; victims lost more than S$88,000

Photo: Taken from SPF website

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is also linked to other similar cases.

By Hana O
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Following multiple reports from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced it had arrested a 25-year-old involved in a series of e-commerce scams.

Between May and October 2022, the man had allegedly advertised the sale of Rolex watches through Facebook Marketplace.

The man met with the customers and gave them fake Rolex watches after receiving their payments through PayNow.

Through investigations, the Ang Mo Kio Police Division officers identified the man and arrested him on Oct 13, said SPF in a press release.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is linked to other similar cases with losses amounting to more than S$88,000.

The man was charged in court on Oct 15 with cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

SPF reminded members of the public to take precautions when making online purchases.

“If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Purchase only from authorized sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items,” said SPF.

Furthermore, customers should be able to choose buyer protection, where payments are only released after verification of the item’s authenticity.

“Whenever possible, avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the seller as this method does not offer any protection.”

Customers are also advised not to fall for the trap of changing messaging platforms away from the e-commerce site for “better or faster deals.”

“Scammers may also use a local bank account or provide a copy of an NRIC or driver’s license to make you believe that they are genuine sellers,” warned SPF.

Members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness./TISG

Couple behind S$32 million luxury goods scam who fled Singapore, caught in JB Malaysia

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

SPF reveals how Singaporean man, 25, managed to sell fake Rolex watches via Facebook; victims lost more than S$88,000

Following multiple reports from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced it had arrested a 25-year-old involved in a series of e-commerce scams. Between May and October 2022, the man had allegedly...
Read more
Celebrity

Celebrities who will never sign autographs, and their reasons for not wanting to

Autographs from celebrities have their own value. For one thing, it feels amazing to have something from someone you admire that can last forever....
Read more
Home News

‘Eggs are not expensive, if you compare to pm salary most expensive in the world’ — Netizens express concern over high food prices

The price of eggs in three grocery store chains went down last week, which was welcome news. Many netizens, however, are still struggling with...
Read more
Featured News

‘Lockdown 2 years and (still) no improvements’ — Netizens on JB checkpoint automated customs clearance suspension for 1 month

The automated customs clearance system at the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint will be suspended from Oct 16 for installation...
Read more
In the Hood

‘Stupid placement of stone curb in the middle of the road!’ at Woodlands causes damage to vehicles

A driver recently drove into a concrete road divider in Woodlands, causing damages to the vehicle. Upon closer inspection, it appears that other motorists...
Read more
Home News

SPF reveals how Singaporean man, 25, managed to sell fake Rolex watches via Facebook; victims lost more than S$88,000

Following multiple reports from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced...
Read more
Celebrity

Celebrities who will never sign autographs, and their reasons for not wanting to

Autographs from celebrities have their own value. For one thing, it feels amazing to have something from someone you...
Read more
Home News

‘Eggs are not expensive, if you compare to pm salary most expensive in the world’ — Netizens express concern over high food prices

The price of eggs in three grocery store chains went down last week, which was welcome news. Many netizens,...
Read more
Featured News

‘Lockdown 2 years and (still) no improvements’ — Netizens on JB checkpoint automated customs clearance suspension for 1 month

The automated customs clearance system at the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint will be suspended...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore