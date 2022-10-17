SPF reveals how Singaporean man, 25, managed to sell fake Rolex watches via Facebook; victims lost more than S$88,000

- Advertisement -

Following multiple reports from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced it had arrested a 25-year-old involved in a series of e-commerce scams.

Between May and October 2022, the man had allegedly advertised the sale of Rolex watches through Facebook Marketplace.

The man met with the customers and gave them fake Rolex watches after receiving their payments through PayNow.

Through investigations, the Ang Mo Kio Police Division officers identified the man and arrested him on Oct 13, said SPF in a press release.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is linked to other similar cases with losses amounting to more than S$88,000.

The man was charged in court on Oct 15 with cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

SPF reminded members of the public to take precautions when making online purchases.

“If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Purchase only from authorized sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items,” said SPF.

Furthermore, customers should be able to choose buyer protection, where payments are only released after verification of the item’s authenticity.

“Whenever possible, avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the seller as this method does not offer any protection.”

Customers are also advised not to fall for the trap of changing messaging platforms away from the e-commerce site for “better or faster deals.”

“Scammers may also use a local bank account or provide a copy of an NRIC or driver’s license to make you believe that they are genuine sellers,” warned SPF.

Members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness./TISG

