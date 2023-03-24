Morning Digest, March 24

Healthier to drink Coke than 100plus or Milo? — Nutri-Grade system shocks TikToker

SINGAPORE: A Singapore TikTok user was very surprised to learn that based on the Health Promotion Board (HPB) grading system for drinks, Coke is healthier not only than a 100plus, an isotonic sports drink, but also Milo, which has long been promoted as a healthy beverage, especially for children. The video from Almightyalicia or lish, shows a Coke with a grade of B, a 100plus with a grade of C, and a Milo with the unhealthiest grade of all, a D. She captioned it “I want to live in my delusion pls🙏🏻 HPB dont expose the truth bc it HURTS 🥲” Read more here…

‘Hawkers will not survive unless food prices increase…’ — Netizens respond to hawker closing shop

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are responding to news of a hawker closing shop after admitting she is exhausted trying to find an assistant to help manage the stall. Many have responded with melancholy musings over the future of hawkers in Singapore.

An online user took to an online Facebook group on Tuesday (March 21) to share news of the closing of the hawker stall, Zhao Ji Claypot Rice. “Zhao Ji Claypot Rice no more liao,” the post read. “Auntie told me Sunday got very good business so stock sold out and she closed for good.”

Read more here…

Peoples Voice: Better tackle inflation problem than coming up with gimmicks like CDC vouchers

SINGAPORE: Peoples Voice (PV) party has shared snippets of its recent house visits at Potong Pasir SMC in an online post where it shared residents’ concerns. The opposition party also stated, “It is better to tackle the inflation problem than coming up with gimmicks like CDC vouchers. Instead of tackling the problem, our government only tackle the symptoms.” The opposition party took to social media on Tuesday (March 21) to share highlights of its house visits. The groundwork initiative took place last weekend and involved the party meeting with residents of Potong Pasir SMC and hearing their concerns. Read more here…

Poly student says his father is embarrassed by him for being close friends with girls instead of guys

SINGAPORE: A student took to Reddit to ask for advice on the following problem: his father is unhappy with him because he is close friends with girls instead of guys.

u/cheezychimpanzeee wrote on r/askSingapore on Wednesday (Mar 22) that his father lectured him after he spent time with his female friends, telling him that other people will talk badly about him if they see him hanging out with girls instead of guys.

Read more here…

Grab suspends account of passenger who left bloody scratches on driver

SINGAPORE: Grab Singapore has revealed that it has suspended the account of a customer who assaulted one of its drivers, after photos of the injuries the driver sustained went viral online.

The incident took place on 9 Mar. 59-year-old driver Sirajuddin Sathar picked up the female customer around 9.30am on Wednesday (9 Mar) at Ang Mo Kio Ave 3. She had booked a ride to Toa Payoh Central and Mr Sirajuddin relied on his GPS to make the way to her destination.

