Peoples Voice: Better tackle inflation problem than coming up with gimmicks like CDC vouchers

SINGAPORE: Peoples Voice (PV) party has shared snippets of its recent house visits at Potong Pasir SMC in an online post where it shared residents’ concerns. The opposition party also stated, “It is better to tackle the inflation problem than coming up with gimmicks like CDC vouchers. Instead of tackling the problem, our government only tackle the symptoms.”

The opposition party took to social media on Tuesday (March 21) to share highlights of its house visits. The groundwork initiative took place last weekend and involved the party meeting with residents of Potong Pasir SMC and hearing their concerns.

According to the party’s post, some of the points of concern among the residents include the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS), as well as the prevalent issue of inflation and high cost of living.

“Many residents shared their concerns with us on HDB SERS and high cost of living and inflation,” the post read. “Many could not cope and wondered why the government is not doing enough to help the citizens cope.”

In response, the party shared its stance, saying, “It is better to tackle the inflation problem than coming up with gimmicks like CDC vouchers. Instead of tackling the problem, our government only tackles the symptoms.”

In the July 2020 General Elections, Potong Pasir SMC saw Jose Raymond, former chairman of Singapore People’s Party’s (SPP) go head-to-head with Sitoh Yih Pin of the People’s Action Party (PAP). Mr Sitoh won with 60.69 per cent of the votes. In the 2015 general elections, however, he won with 66.4 per cent of the votes.

PV stated its intentions for Potong Pasir SMC in its post, writing, “We will continue our outreach to the residents of Potong Pasir SMC with high intensity in the coming months. We must regain our Country, Our Dignity and Our Future!”

