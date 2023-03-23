Poly student says his father is embarrassed by him for being close friends with girls instead of guys

SINGAPORE: A student took to Reddit to ask for advice on the following problem: his father is unhappy with him because he is close friends with girls instead of guys.

u/cheezychimpanzeee wrote on r/askSingapore on Wednesday (Mar 22) that his father lectured him after he spent time with his female friends, telling him that other people will talk badly about him if they see him hanging out with girls instead of guys.

He added that he previously studied in an all-girls’ course at ITE, which is why all his friends are girls.

“tell me that other people will talk badly about me if they see me hanging out with girls instead of guys. I was previously from ite in an all girls course so my friends were all girls.

“Even though I’m in poly now and I do talk to guys, but I feel that I can click with girls better as most of the guys that I talk to are either interested in gaming or football, which I am not a fan of.

I am actually quite pissed about it as it is not the first time he’s been saying like this! Idk if I am the one at fault or is it a mental problem of mine🥲,” he added.

Other Reddit users willingly gave the post author advice.

“There’s nothing wrong with a guy having a social circle consisting of primarily women. I don’t know how you can talk to your dad about this though,” one wrote.

“Probably old people stereotypical mindset. Girls with lots of guy friends, hang out mostly with guys = tomboy. Guys with lots of girl friends, hang out mostly with girls = agua,” another chimed in.

A woman with the same issue, except that she has more male than female friends, said the same, “Honestly, its just old people mindset.”

“Clearly he has a problem which he needs to deal with, not you. Be yourself. Enjoy your life. Don’t worry what he thinks,” another Reddit user advised.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg